Former Reds All-Star Sean Casey to lead Opening Day parade

FILE- In this July 12, 2015, file photo, Sean Casey reacts after hitting a home run during the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball game in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market say Casey will be this years grand marshal in the Reds Opening Day parade on April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI (AP) -- A member of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame will serve as grand marshal of the Reds' Opening Day parade.

The Reds and Findlay Market say Sean Casey will be this year's grand marshal.

Casey played for the Reds from 1998 to 2005, and became known as ''The Mayor'' for his affable personality.

Opening Day is April 3, with the parade kicking off at noon. The first pitch of the game between the Reds and the Philadelphia Phillies is set for 4:10 p.m.

Casey hit .305 and made three All-Star appearances during his eight-year career with Cincinnati. He was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2012, and currently is an analyst for the MLB Network.