Former Penn State president's criminal trial set to resume

FILE -- In a Nov. 7, 2011 file photo former Penn State athletic director Tim Curley, left, and former Penn State Vice President Gary Schultz, right, enter a district judge's office for an arraignment in Harrisburg, Pa. Curley and Schultz have been charged with perjury and failure to report under Pennsylvanias child protective services law in connection with the investigation into allegations involving former football defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, the state attorney generals office. (AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower/file)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- The criminal trial of Penn State's former president on felony child endangerment charges is set to resume, with two of his former top lieutenants among those who could take the stand.

Seven people are on the prosecution's witness list and could testify Wednesday, as Graham Spanier's (SPAN'-yurz) trial in Harrisburg continues.

They include former Penn State vice president Gary Schultz and former athletic director Tim Curley. They had faced the same charges before pleading guilty last week to a misdemeanor child endangerment count.

The charges stem from the three men's response to a 2001 complaint by a graduate assistant coach that Jerry Sandusky had abused a boy in a team shower.

Eight people testified Tuesday including the former director of a charity for children, where Sandusky met many of his victims.