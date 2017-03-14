Former Penn State president now stands as last defendant in wake of Sandusky scandal

It was just days after Tim Curley and Gary Schultz, Penn State’s athletic director and vice president, respectively, were indicted for covering up the sins of Jerry Sandusky. The school’s then-president, Graham Spanier, decided to go all in with a full-throated defense of his friends.
“Tim Curley and Gary Schultz have my unconditional support,” Spanier stated in November 2011. “… Tim Curley and Gary Schultz operate at the highest levels of honesty, integrity and compassion.” So on and so on it went.
Within days, Spanier would be out as president. Within a year, he, too, would be charged with criminal negligence for how the three men handled a 2001 report of Sandusky sexually assaulting a boy in the locker-room showers.
Despite the intense pressure and high stakes, the three Penn State administrators stuck together, denying any wrongdoing, while waging similar track legal defenses as they fought for both their freedom and whatever shred of their reputation remained.
On Monday, the confidants Spanier once unconditionally supported threw a rather large condition into their relationship. Both Curley and Schultz entered plea bargains in Dauphin County [Pa.] Court rather than stand trial alongside him next week.
While details are not fully known, each could now serve as prosecution witnesses against their one-time friend, the last remaining defendant in the sordid Sandusky scandal: Graham Spanier, himself.
It is a stunning, final-hour reversal – three men who the attorney general once claimed engaged in a “conspiracy of silence” – splintered in a furious every-man-for-himself scramble.
The sad, sick tale of Jerry Sandusky has broken apart everything else that stood in its path. So maybe this should’ve been expected.
Sandusky, a former Penn State defensive coordinator, is prison, effectively for life. His victims continue to deal with his deceit and crimes. His family has its own allegations of abuse. His
old boss, Joe Paterno, was fired and disgraced before passing away. Numerous coaches, administrators and lawyers were adversely affected despite not being directly involved. NCAA sanctions were levied. The university community splintered. Tens of millions in civil settlements were doled out. The seemingly pristine community around campus, long ago dubbed “Happy Valley,” was rocked.
And now, at the end, there is this: Spanier stands alone. Jury selection begins next Monday in Harrisburg.
Curley and Schultz avoided a trial on felony charges by pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor. Judge John Boccabella may still sentence them to up to five years in prison. That decision will be made at a later date.
“There is no provision of the agreement that would limit my ability to impose sentence as I see fit,” Boccabella said, according to Pennlive.com.
Perhaps. Or perhaps their cooperation in taking down the high-profile Spanier will be enough to avoid incarceration. If so, it will be a dramatic reversal of fortune. If anything, it is Spanier who possessed what seemed liked the best defense of the trio – he was always one extra step removed from the matter at hand.
The case stems from the night in 2001 when Mike McQueary, a then-Penn State football graduate assistant, walked into what he expected to be an empty coach’s locker room. Instead he heard noises he associated with sex and discovered Sandusky alone with a boy in the showers.
Panicked, McQueary left and called his father. Early the next morning he went to Paterno’s house to report what he’d seen. The next morning, a Sunday, Paterno summoned Curley and Schultz to his home and told them. The administrators took it seriously enough to bring in outside legal counsel that afternoon in what lawyer notes claim was a possible “abuse” case.
Little occurred after that, though. Police weren’t called. Sandusky wasn’t immediately confronted. No one went in search of the boy, who Sandusky may still have been abusing. It took two weeks for the administrators to even speak to McQueary, and the brief, 15-minute session that McQueary testified elicited not a single follow-up question.
Instead, Sandusky was mostly told not to bring boys on campus. An email chain, which included Spanier, deemed it the most “humane” way of dealing with the situation.
It took another decade for Sandusky to finally be arrested. There is no telling how many additional victims could have been spared.
Since being charged, the three administrators have kept close, although each had their own variation of a defense. Curley was the low man on the ladder, just the athletic director. Spanier was too busy running a massive university to fully grasp the severity of the allegation. He merely responded to an email.
Schultz was the man in the middle, seemingly with the toughest case to win. Not only did he oversee the campus police, but just three years prior, in 1998, Sandusky had also been accused of showering alone with a local boy. Sandusky cried to investigators that it was just a lapse of judgment and nothing untoward occurred. The district attorney felt the case was too challenging to prove. Sandusky narrowly escaped charges.
At a 2013 preliminary hearing, however, Schultz’s longtime administrative assistant, Joan Coble, described a special file containing information about Sandusky’s 1998 investigation that Schultz locked in his office under strict orders for it never to be opened.
Schultz “mentioned to me he had a new folder for Jerry Sandusky,” Coble testified. “He told me not to look in that file. His tone was very stern. … I just remember thinking, ‘I wonder what Jerry has done?’ ”
If Schultz knew about the 1998 Sandusky allegations, how could he do so little in 2001, when the case was so sickeningly similar? It’s one of the unanswered questions of the entire ordeal.
Schultz may now explain it from the stand, just not in the role expected. After everything, he may have found a way to walk. Same with Curley, flipping in the final days, perhaps understanding that a jury – any jury – is unlikely to have much patience for a defendant – any defendant – in this case.
So now it’s all on Spanier. If he fights (and he may have no other choice), he fights alone, with two one-time friends and co-defendants desperate to avoid prison potentially lined up against him.
Graham Spanier once proudly claimed to the world that his support for Tim Curley and Gary Schultz was “unconditional.”
Five years later, the old-school president just received a vocabulary lesson.
