Former Oregon RB Thomas Tyner wants to make football comeback at rival school

Thomas Tyner ran for over 1,200 yards in two seasons at Oregon. (Getty)

Oregon State’s backfield could be getting a big boost.

Former Oregon running back Thomas Tyner, who medically retired from football in 2016, is making a comeback. And wants to make it with the Ducks’ in-state rival.

“I’ve wanted to be a Beaver my whole life,” Tyner told the Oregonian, who broke the story of his comeback.

Per the paper, Tyner received his release from Oregon on Saturday and was set to talk to Oregon State coach Gary Andersen about joining the team.

Tyner medically retired after the 2015 season because of two shoulder injuries. He missed the entire year and, if healthy, would have provided Oregon with one heck of a dual threat in the backfield with Royce Freeman in 2016. In 2014, Tyner had 113 carries for 573 yards and five touchdowns. The year before he had rushed for 711 yards and nine scores.

Oregon State would be crazy not to take Tyner, who can transfer without having to sit out a year because he hasn’t played since 2014. If he’s fully healthy — and he told the paper he is — he’ll join running back Ryan Nall, who scored 13 touchdowns and averaged 6.5 yards a carry in 2016.

“I feel 100 percent,” he said on Saturday. “I’ve had two years of being free, not doing any sports or anything. I think it’s time for me to get back. My football career didn’t end the way I wanted it to and I think I owe it to myself and everyone who looked up to me. “I wasn’t satisfied with how it ended.”

A native of Beaverton, Oregon, Tyner was a five-star recruit in the class of 2013 and the No. 2 running back in the country. If he ends up playing for Oregon State in 2017, the Civil War rivalry game between the two teams at the end of the season will have a fun subplot.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg

More from Yahoo Sports:





• Cloud Computing wins 142nd Preakness Stakes

• Turkish NBA player’s passport ‘canceled’

• Insane 675-pound workout for Steelers star

• LeBron, Cavs dismantle Celtics in historic blowout