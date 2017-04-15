Former NFL tight end Todd Heap accidentally kills 3-year-old daughter while moving truck

The family of former NFL tight end Todd Heap suffered a horrific tragedy, as Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter while moving his truck in the driveway of the family home on Friday afternoon, according to ESPN and the Arizona Republic.

ESPN’s story cited Mesa, Ariz. police, which is where the Heaps live. According to both reports, police said the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Officials said Heap showed no signs of impairment, according to the reports.

Heap, a first-round pick out of Arizona State in 2001, played 10 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens and his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals.

