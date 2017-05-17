A former NFL player is fighting for the league to change its harsh stance on marijuana

Former Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Eugene Monroe didn't give up football last year because he got too old, or because he couldn't hack it in one of the most lucrative positions in football anymore — he left because of repeated head injuries.

And now, a year into his retirement, the 30-year-old has taken up a new cause: Convincing the NFL that players should be able to use medical marijuana.

"I'm only 29 and I still have the physical ability to play at a very high level," Monroe wrote in a piece for Player's Tribune announcing his retirement in May 2016. "But I am thinking of my family first right now — and my health and my future."

In the piece, Monroe discussed how his 18-year love affair with the game left him foggy-headed and "terrified" of life-long brain injuries like chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). Team doctors would prescribe him opioid-based painkillers and anti-inflammatory pills, which left him reeling from side effects.

"I just thought that for longevity purposes that wasn't ideal, and I needed an alternative way to manage pain and inflammation," Monroe told Business Insider. "Cannabis was a glaring option."

A year later, he's devoted himself to cannabis activism, working with partners like Green Flower Media to educate others about how cannabis can be a much healthier alternative to opioids.

It all started in the locker room

Offensive tackle is one of the most demanding positions in football, fraught with big collisions and the injuries that follow. When Monroe was a player, team doctors prescribed him pills after games for each injury he sustained. That's where the trouble started.

"Then I'd need more pills on top of those to deal with the side effects," Monroe said, detailing the disorientation, lethargy, headaches, and gastrointestinal issues he suffered from the opioid-based painkillers and anti-inflammatory drugs he was prescribed.

After announcing his retirement, Monroe began researching alternatives to the pills he was prescribed. That research led him down a year-long education into the world of cannabis, which has been "awesome," as he puts it.

Monroe said that he has found cannabis to be "way more effective" than the litany of opioids he was prescribed while playing for the Ravens, and he suffers none of the side effects he was accustomed too.

Monroe's experience is backed up by science. A January study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) found "substantial evidence" that the main compounds in cannabis — THC and CBD — are effective at treating and relieving chronic pain.

Just like opioid painkillers bond to natural opioid receptors; cannabinoids like THC and CBD bond to the body’s natural cannabinoid receptors. Doctors think the cannabinoid system may play a crucial role in pain management, though the study notes that more research is needed to suss out the connection.

View photos medical marijuana More

Further studies have shown promising results that CBD could have a "neuroprotective," and may reduce the risk of developing CTE. The disease is a major issue in professional sports — a 2015 study from Boston University's CTE Center found that 96% of the deceased NFL athletes they examined showed signs of CTE.

Monroe donated $80,000 of his personal money to researchers at Johns Hopkins and the University of Pennsylvania to study medical marijuana for brain injury treatment.

Doctors are still hesitant to recommend cannabis outright — pain management is a complicated — and there's still a ton of uncertainty around cannabis products. Cannabis's status as a Schedule 1 drug makes it difficult for doctors to obtain quality samples for research.