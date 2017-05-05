Former NFL and Oregon tight end Colt Lyerla escapes from custody

Colt Lyerla had the talent to be a high draft pick in the NFL, but his off-field issues cost him a professional career.

And those troubles haven’t ended.

The Oregonian reported that Lyerla has escaped from Washington County Community Correction Center. Lyerla, a tight end who was picked up by the Green Bay Packers after he wasn’t drafted in 2014 but cut that summer after a knee injury, was serving a six-month sentence for drug possession. The Oregonian reported that on Thursday afternoon, officials heard an alarm in the minimum-security facility’s dorm, found an open window and Lyerla was missing.

Because of his escape, Lyerla will not be allowed back to the community correction center or to be in alternative forms of custody, the Oregonian said.

Lyerla had unmistakable talent, but also couldn’t stay out of trouble. He left Oregon’s football team during the 2013 season, then had a cocaine possession arrest a few weeks later. The Packers still gave him a look, but that was short-lived.

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

