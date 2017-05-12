Former NFL LB Rolando McClain arrested on marijuana, firearm charges

Former NFL linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama and charged with numerous offenses, including weapons and drug charges, according to Morgan County, Alabama Sheriff's Department.

According to the Decatur Daily, McClain was part of a traffic stop in which officers pulled over a vehicle for a window tint violation

Officers smelled marijuana upon approaching the vehicle and conducted a search.

McClain was found with marijuana and he also had a firearm without a permit.

He subsequently charged with second-degree possession of marijuana, carrying a firearm without a permit and a misdemeanor equipment and was being held in the Morgan County jail on a $2,000 bail.

The 27-year-old was drafted in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft by the Oakland Raiders and also signed with the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys.

The NFL suspended McClain indefinitely in December for violating the league's substance-abuse policy, which was his third suspension since the end of the 2014 season.

He will be unable to reapply for reinstatement until November.

- Scooby Axson