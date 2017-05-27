Former MLB Superstar Alex Rodriguez Lands With ABC News (Report)

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has “sealed a deal” to become a contributor with ABC News, according to the New York Post.

The post reports that former baseball star would appear on a variety of ABC News platforms, including “Good Morning America” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight.” Citing a “network insider,” the Post reported that A-Rod and ABC News have been in talks for the retired slugger to “contributor for sports, family and even financial segments.”

ABC News did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment. Reps for ABC and A-Rod declined to comment to the Post.

The Post’s Emily Smith reported that Rodriguez wouldn’t appear on ABC News too often, speculating “once a month,” but also notes “it could be more if he does well.”

Rodriguez is considered one of the greatest hitters in the history of Major League Baseball, but his career was often derailed by a variety of scandals related to performance enhancing drugs. He currently works as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports, and the Post reports that his baseball commentary would remain exclusive to Fox.

The Seattle Mariners selected Rodriguez with the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft and he went on to play 22 years in the majors. The 41-year-old hit 696 home runs during his career with a lifetime batting average of .295.

He was suspended for the entire 2014 season because of his alleged involvement with the Biogenesis performance-enhancing drugs scandal. During the course of his career, he earned over $441 million dollars, according to baseball-reference.com.

