Former Giants running back Rashad Jennings wins Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars

Former New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings and partner Emma Slater won the “Dancing with the Stars” finale Tuesday night. Jennings and Slater beat out former Chicago Cubs catcher and current ESPN analyst David Ross and Lindsay Arnold.

Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei and professional dancer Valentin Chmerkovskiy finished third.

The winner was selected based on viewers’ votes and judges’ scores from last week and Monday night combined with judges’ scores from Tuesday.

Jennings is the latest NFL player to participate in Dancing with the Stars and the fourth to win the competition. Hall of Fame running back Emmitt Smith (Season 3) and wide receivers Hines Ward (Season 12) and Donald Driver (Season 14) also won their respective seasons.

A trio of Hall of Famers (wide receiver Jerry Rice in Season 2, defensive end Jason Taylor in Season 6, and defensive tackle Warren Sapp in Season 7) finished in second place.

Former NFL wide receiver Calvin Johnson (Season 23) finished in third place while Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner (Season 11) came in fifth place.

Two Hall of Famers, linebacker Lawrence Taylor (Season 8) and wide receiver Michael Irvin (Season 9) as well as Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (Season 22) came in seventh place in their respective seasons. Wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson (Season 17) finished in 12th place.

Jennings, who was released by the Giants and is currently a free agent, bested a field that included former figure skater and Olympic silver medalist Nancy Kerrigan and gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

Jennings tweeted that he never thought he would appear on Dancing with the Stars, let alone win it.

I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I'm SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GCp24ar2Ud — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 24, 2017





