Former Cowboys WR Drew Pearson hilariously trolls booing Eagles fans

The second day of the NFL draft is not the most exciting television show, but it became really fun when former Dallas Cowboys receiver Drew Pearson turned it into a WWE shoot.

The 2017 NFL draft will be remembered for a lot of things, but one of those things will be how a huge crowd outdoors in Philadelphia gave the event more energy than it has ever had before. It will change how the NFL views its draft production going forward. And no moment over the first two days was better than when Pearson took the podium to announce the Cowboys’ pick.

Philly fans lived up to every stereotype over the first two days of the draft by booing practically everything that wasn’t Eagles related. It didn’t matter who or what, they booed. They booed commissioner Roger Goodell loudly every time he took the podium. Goodell at one point Friday night asked the fans to hold off on booing for a moment so he could speak (“One second and you can resume your booing,” he said) and of course the booing got louder. The Eagles hate the Cowboys, so the booing was ramping up when Pearson came up to make the pick.

And Pearson loved it.

Eagles fans made the 2017 draft entertaining. (AP) More

Pearson egged the crowd on. He loudly announced that the Cowboys were five-time Super Bowl champs. He shouted out various Cowboys figures like Jerry Jones and Jason Garrett. The booing got louder and louder. On their best day, Ric Flair or the Iron Sheik weren’t even this good at riling up a crowd. Pearson came to announce a pick and ended up trolling an entire fan base for a couple minutes.





Eventually Pearson made the pick, Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie. There’s never been another pick announcement quite like it. It was the funniest moment of the draft.

When the draft was in New York, Giants fans and particularly Jets fans would give us some memorable reactions when their teams made regrettable picks. We didn’t realize that not far away, Eagles fans would provide an even better audience for the draft. Give the draft to Philadelphia permanently, NFL. The show won’t be this fun anywhere else.

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab