Former Cavs GM David Griffin: 'I think Kyrie's going to end up being traded'

As soon as ESPN announced that David Griffin would be on “The Jump,” eager eyes turned to the former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager for his Kyrie Irving take, and he did not disappoint.

On a panel with Amin Elhassan, who worked with Griffin in the Phoenix Suns front office, and Dave McMenamin, a reporter who covers the Cavs for ESPN, the GM who parted ways with Cleveland over a contract dispute in June began the broadcast by saying, “I think Kyrie’s going to end up being traded.”

Irving, of course, requested a trade from the Cavaliers in part because he no longer wanted to play in LeBron James’ shadow, according to ESPN.com. There is some question as to when that request came, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst initially reported Irving approached Cavs owner Dan Gilbert in mid-July, and NBA.com’s David Aldridge soon cited a source who said Irving first sought a trade before the draft.

For reference sake, the Cavaliers opted not to renew Griffin’s contract on June 19 — just three days before the draft. Griffin was reportedly inquiring about then-Chicago Bulls wing Jimmy Butler’s interest in joining the Cavs, with help from both Irving and James, when he parted ways with the team.

Regardless of whether he was still in Cleveland when Irving made his intentions known, Griffin offered insight into Irving’s thinking and defended the four-time All-Star against pointed criticism from former Cavaliers point guard Ron Harper, who blamed “youth” and “ignorance” for the trade request.

“I think what Ron was saying is really unfair to Kyrie,” said Griffin. “This is a guy who handled the situation exactly like he was supposed to. He went to Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else. The absolute worst thing this guy could’ve done is pretend to be all in and sink the ship from within. Most guys don’t have the courage to do what he did. That’s not youth and ignorance. That’s a little bit more courage than people give him credit for. “This is a guy whose list included really good coaching situations — Brad Stevens and [Gregg] Popovich. This is a guy who recruited LeBron, [Gordon] Hayward and a host of other free agents, and all of a sudden LeBron came back, so he was sold a totally different situation than he’s actually in — and he worked very well in, he won a championship in — and I see this as him looking for a fit for himself to take the next step in his career.”

The mention of Stevens came as a surprise, since the Boston Celtics were not among the teams reported to be on Irving’s list of preferred trade destinations — the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves. That the team Cleveland beat in the Eastern Conference finals would appear on his list seemed like a slip-up by Griffin, until he doubled down on the mention:

“I think this is a guy who wants to know how good he can be,” Griffin said of Irving. “LeBron casts a very large shadow over an organization, and most of it is really, really positive. You know you’re expected to win a championship, by way of example, but what that doesn’t always allow is for a player like Kyrie to test his boundaries a little bit and see how good he can really be. And can I actually be the frontman of a team like that? “Again, the teams on his list — Gordon Hayward in Boston and Kawhi Leonard in San Antonio — he would be accompanied by other great players, so it’s not like he’s asking to lead a ragtag bunch. He just wanted to put himself in a position, I think, where he could find out exactly what he has as a 25-year-old entering his prime.”

Now, this could just be Griffin being confused about which teams were actually among Irving’s preferred destinations, especially if that list was presented after Griffin left Cleveland, or it could be the former Cavaliers general manager offering inside information. Make of that what you will.

While much of Gilbert’s commentary could be considered speculative, “He went to Dan Gilbert privately, told him that he thought he would be happier somewhere else,” sure sounded like direct knowledge from Gilbert, who served as current Cavs GM Koby Altman’s boss for the past five years.