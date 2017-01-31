Former Cards exec said to accuse Astros in hacking case

FILE - In this Dec. 8, 2011, file photo, then-St. Louis Cardinals scouting director Christopher Correa, left, assistant general manager Mike Girsch, center, and general manager John Mozeliak, right, arrive at Lambert-St. Louis International Airport in St. Louis, Mo. Major League Baseball ordered the Cardinals to forfeit their top two picks in this years amateur draft and pay Houston $2 million as compensation for hacking the Astros email system and scouting database. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred banned former St. Louis scouting executive Correa for life on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, and stripped the Cardinals of the 56th and 75th draft choices in June. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) -- A statement on a Twitter account attributed to a former Cardinals scouting executive convicted of hacking into the Astros' computer system said Houston had earlier ''unauthorized access'' into the St. Louis computer system.

Christopher Correa, the Cardinals former director of baseball development, is serving a 46-month prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to five counts of unauthorized access of a protected computer. He was banned from baseball for life on Monday by Commissioner Rob Manfred, who ordered St. Louis to give Houston $2 million and its top two picks in this year's amateur draft.

Federal prosecutors said Correa had access to the Astros' system from January 2012 until June 2014 and entered the team's Ground Control database of confidential scouting reports, statistics and contract information 48 times.

The statement making the new allegations was released Tuesday on a Twitter account attributed to Correa. Correa's lawyer, David Allen, did not respond to telephone messages inquiring about the statement.