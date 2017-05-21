Former Alabama coach Gene Stallings hospitalized after mild stroke

Former Alabama head coach Gene Stallings was hospitalized Thursday night after suffering a mild stroke.

Stallings, 82, told the Tuscaloosa News he was not feeling well before introducing Clemson coach Dabo Swinney — one of Stallings’ former players — at a banquet in Montgomery. After attending the banquet, Stallings went to a local hospital where it was determined he had a stroke prior to the event.

As of Saturday, Stallings was back at his home in Paris, Texas, where he’ll have to take it easy for quite a while.

From the Tuscaloosa News:

“I introduced Dabo (Swinney, the Clemson head coach and a former player for Stallings at Alabama) as the speaker but I didn’t feel well at all. So I went to the hospital and they determined that I’d had a stroke before the banquet,” Stallings said.

Stallings flew back to Texas on Friday but had to cancel a planned appearance in Tuscaloosa this weekend. He said that doctors had recommended that he curtail travel plans for the next six weeks.

Stallings, who was Alabama’s head coach from 1990-96, told Al.com he lost peripheral vision in his right eye, but is able to see straight ahead. He is due to undergo further testing, he said.

In 1954, Stallings was a member of the famed “Junction Boys” on the Texas A&M team coached by “Bear” Bryant at Texas A&M. After playing for the Aggies, Stallings began coaching as an assistant under Bryant at Alabama from 1958-64. He later became the head coach at A&M before a long stint as an assistant for the Dallas Cowboys. He briefly was the head coach of the St. Louis (later Phoenix) Cardinals for four seasons before returning to Alabama.

During his seven seasons as the Tide’s head coach, he had a 70-16-1 record and won the 1992 national championship.

