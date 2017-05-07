Fords dominate Stage 1 at Talladega: Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finish 1-2

Brad Keselowski is looking for his third win at Talladega Superspeedway in the last six races (and fourth win overall) – and he’s off to a good start toward that goal.

Keselowski won Stage 1 of Sunday’s Geico 500 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway, the longest track in NASCAR competition.

Fords dominated the first stage with six finishing in the top-10.

Pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second, followed by Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Trevor Bayne, Joey Logano, Paul Menard, Danica Patrick, Ryan Blaney and Erik Jones.

There was only one incident of note: Kyle Larson skimmed the outside wall on Lap 15, cutting down a tire. After work in the pits, Larson returned to the race and rebounded to finish the first stage in 12th place.

Kevin Harvick was forced to pit twice for a vibration issue.

There were seven lead changes, six leaders and two cautions.

