Forde-Yard Dash: Gauging the rise of the Big 12 and the fall of the SEC West

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (“Rutgers Is Back – Unfortunately” T-shirts sold separately in Piscataway, N.J.):

THE BIG 12 BREAKS THROUGH

When Oklahoma (1) went into Columbus and routed Ohio State on Saturday, it marked the beleaguered Big 12 conference’s biggest non-league victory since … ummm, a long time ago. Maybe Oklahoma over Alabama in the Sugar Bowl four years ago, but that was a consolation-prize game, with no national championship ramifications whatsoever. Before that, you might have to go back to Texas winning at Ohio State in the very same Horseshoe in 2005 – a victory that propelled the Longhorns toward the national title that season.

But here’s what made the weekend doubly good for the Big 12: The Sooners’ conquest of the Buckeyes wasn’t the only big victory of the day. It followed TCU (2) beating Arkansas by three touchdowns in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Thus the league that has appeared in danger of slipping behind the other four power conferences had its first road victories over Power Five opponents since 2015. Last year the Big 12 had all but played itself out of College Football Playoff contention in September; this year that does not appear to be the case.

In one Saturday, new Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley established himself, and the Horned Frogs’ defensive reputation has been re-established. The Big 12 is grateful for both occurrences.

It took no time for the 33-year-old Riley to tack a big skin on the wall, beating Urban Meyer in his backyard. Riley devised an offensive gameplan that burned the Buckeyes for 490 total yards, the most Ohio State has given up since mid-2014. Riley inherited a very good roster, but still: Talented Oklahoma teams have played small in a lot of big games in recent years. Not this time.

View photos Baker Mayfield’s flag plant was spot on: Oklahoma is in, Ohio State is out. (Screengrab) More

For TCU, the program seems to have relocated its defensive DNA. Coach Gary Patterson modernized his offense a few years ago, embracing the up-tempo, spread style that permeates the Big 12, and there was a corresponding collapse of a traditionally tough defense. Last year the Horned Frogs gave up 28 points and 427 yards per game, highest averages in the Patterson Era.

Saturday they held Arkansas to seven points and 267 total yards – the Razorbacks’ fewest points in a home game in four years and fewest yards in three. Combine that with the opening-week shutout of FCS Jackson State and TCU ranks fourth nationally in both rushing and scoring defense.

THE SEC WEST IS ANOTHER MATTER

What once was by far the toughest division in college football once again could be Nick Saban and a bunch of schmoes.

Auburn (3) flopped at Clemson, scoring six points. Auburn has averaged 8.3 points in its past three road games (Georgia and Alabama last year, Clemson this year, all losses) and scored one touchdown in those three games. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham was sacked an ungodly 11 times – which undoubtedly is testament to the outrageous talent of the Clemson defensive front, but also a condemnation of Auburn.

Arkansas (4) was suffocated, as noted above.

The travails of Texas A&M (5) are documented and might be getting worse. The ghastly collapse at UCLA triggered Board of Regent rage and a reprehensible letter to coach Kevin Sumlin’s home. Then, with starting quarterback Nick Starkel gone for the year, the Aggies staggered past FCS Nicholls 24-14 Saturday night.

LSU (6) is TBD, but the shutout victory over BYU is subject to being downgraded after the inept offensive start to the season by the Cougars (they’re averaging 11 points per game in three contests and have even fewer first downs than points).

As it stands, Alabama has the only SEC West victory over another Power Five opponent. There are only two such games remaining: Syracuse at LSU and Mississippi at California. The Dash suspects Saban isn’t lying awake nights worrying about his divisional rivals.

