Forde-Yard Dash: Four playoff picks and four bold predictions for 2017

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (panic buttons sold separately in Corvallis):

Welcome to a new season, and with it a new format for this column. Hopefully this isn’t the UConn-Paul Pasqualoni hire of editorial alterations. We’ll see how it goes.

In an effort to get information to the readership more quickly and in shorter, more easily digestible quantities, The Dash will be coming to you this year in four quarters. (Get it? Football theme. OK, hold your applause.)

It will basically be published 10 points at a time, across a quartet of installments, each of them in the neighborhood of 800-1,200 words. That means you can start getting your Dash fix on Sunday nights and throughout the day Monday, instead of waiting for it all to arrive on Tuesdays.

In the end it will all add up to the usual Forde-Yard Dash, with links to each quarter for handy navigation. The Dash will not leave you shortchanged.

Feedback is, of course, always welcome

Now on to the football:

FOUR FOR THE PLAYOFF

Teams The Dash expects to see in the College Football Playoff bracket come Selection Sunday, Dec. 3:

Alabama (1). What, you were expecting Kansas? You can’t have a playoff without houndstooth – the Crimson Tide has made all three editions to date. While there has been turnover and tumult on defense (six new starters, a high-profile arrest and a projected starter was shot in the leg), Nick Saban’s team is gifted offensively. Alabama has the best running backs in the nation (Bo Scarbrough, Damien Harris, and so on and so forth), an All-American wide receiver (Calvin Ridley) and a quarterback who should be significantly improved as a passer (Jalen Hurts). With new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll calling plays, those running backs should be sufficiently fed the football. (Exclusive rights to “Run the damn ball, Lane,” pleas has been sold by ‘Bama fans to Florida Atlantic.) Then there is this: with Alabama voodoo specialist Hugh Freeze unemployed, no current SEC coach has beaten the Tide since the Kick Six epic of 2013. Key non-conference game: Saturday against Florida State in Atlanta. Key conference game: at Auburn on Nov. 25. Strength of schedule: Not an issue.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban talks with the media on Thursday, Aug. 24. (AP) More

USC (2). The Dash is riding with delightfully entertaining Sam Darnold. Of course, so is everyone else – the bandwagon has become bloated since that scintillating Rose Bowl performance against Penn State. But Darnold doesn’t have to do it all himself, with a 1,000-yard running back alongside. New playmakers must emerge at receiver, but the Trojans have recruited very well at that position. Defensively, USC returns five players who made more than 50 tackles last year. The Trojans’ current nine-game winning streak is the longest in the nation. Key non-conference game: at Notre Dame, Oct. 21. Key conference game: Stanford on Sept. 9. Strength of schedule: With Texas, Notre Dame and nine league games, USC is fine in that category (although Oregon State immediately started dragging that down Saturday).

Ohio State (3). The Dash is convinced that the diminution of the Buckeyes’ passing game is reversible, and that new offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson is the guy to reverse it. A unit that threw for 152 yards or fewer in six games last season will be better coached and schemed, while still retaining the ability to run with authority. And with a defense that should be hell on wheels in the front seven, Ohio State isn’t going to have to outscore many opponents. Key non-conference game: Oklahoma on Sept. 9. Key conference game: Penn State on Oct. 28. Strength of schedule: Might be down a little from last year with Wisconsin off the slate, but still should be sufficient for playoff inclusion.

