Forde-Yard Dash: Assessing Lone Star letdowns and offering four playoff picks

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (noise-canceling headphones for coaches and players sold separately in College Station, Texas):

We’re one full week into the season, and the overreactions are proliferating from coast to coast. Nowhere has the outrage and angst spiked like in Texas, a state that loves its football but hates what it has witnessed so far.

DASH FIRST QUARTER: LONE STAR SUCKAGE

Three high-profile teams from the state utterly bombed in their season openers. Two of them have brand-new coaches who did not come cheap. The third has a coach who began the season on the hot seat. Examining the carnage:

Texas (1). Lost to Maryland, 51-41, in Tom Herman’s debut – the most points ever scored on the Longhorns in a new coach’s first game. It was the most points the Terrapins have scored against an FBS opponent since 2010. Keep in mind this is a Maryland team with a new starting quarterback – and he got hurt in the third quarter. He was replaced by a true freshman, and yet the Terps kept driving and kept scoring. On the day, the Longhorns gave up a ghastly 8.31 yards per play. The only teams worse in that category nationally thus far are Kent State, Akron, Rice, UTEP, East Carolina and Tulsa – not exactly the company Texas aspires to keep.

Baylor (2). Lost to Liberty, 48-45, in Matt Rhule’s debut. It was the Flames’ first win against a team from an FBS Power Five conference. Last year Liberty averaged 27.5 points and 348.5 yards per game – rather pedestrian offensive numbers against primarily FCS competition. Yet the Flames were a juggernaut in Waco on Saturday, throwing for a school-record 447 yards, breaking the previous record set in 1984 against Carson-Newman. Liberty ran 103 plays, the most by any FBS opponent in a single game this year.

Texas A&M (3). Lost to UCLA, 45-44, in what might be the last season opener under sixth-year coach Kevin Sumlin. A one-point road loss to a Pac-12 opponent isn’t so bad – until you factor in the 44-10 lead late in the third quarter. The Aggies allowed five straight touchdown drives – none of them aided or abetted by turnovers or blocked kicks. It was just a complete defensive collapse and an offensive strategy debacle.

View photos A Texas A&M regent called for Kevin Sumlin’s job after the Aggies’ stunning loss to UCLA. (Getty) More

Firing Sumlin now would be a wild overreaction, but firing him later remains a highly viable option. With his starting quarterback hurt, Sumlin inserted a freshman backup into his first college game and allowed him to throw it 17 times. He completed three. If more than half of those 17 passes are runs, utilizing all of the play clock, UCLA might not have had enough time to pull off the comeback. Texas A&M looked like a team so accustomed to playing fast and throwing that it literally was incapable of executing in a manner more conducive to protecting a big lead.

Josh Rosen and his receivers were incredible. But the Aggies also hurried themselves into defeat.

And they made the epic fold worse by actually introducing sideline props in the midst of taking that 44-10 lead, a premature celebration that will be the stuff of meme legend. The video of Trayveon Williams being handed a drum major’s baton (4) – or a pimp cane, as some have posited – was funny at the time. It’s less funny to A&M fans now. On-field strutting, with coaches egging a player on, might be better done when the game is over.

The clear common thread: All three Texas teams were absolutely pitiful defensively, unable to get stops when they needed stops. Which leads The Dash back to the suspicion that the hurry-up-no-huddling of Texas high school football is having a lasting, damaging effect on the quality of the defense in the state at the college level.

Are there fewer great athletes who want to play defense? Are they being coached as well defensively? Are the best defensive players fleeing the state (and the Big 12) for better programs on their side of the ball?

