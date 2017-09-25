Forde-Yard Dash: Why aren't college football players given opportunity to protest during anthem?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football, where the one and only sure thing is Florida over Kentucky:

FIRST QUARTER: END THE GREAT COLLEGE ANTHEM HIDEOUT

It is amazing that roughly 100 seconds of 200-year-old music could cause a nationwide uproar, but that’s where we are in modern America and modern football. The national anthem, which has an illogical but likely irrevocable attachment to sporting events, overshadowed the games it precedes Sunday.

The NFL reacted en masse to President Donald Trump’s out-of-nowhere attack upon the league with widespread anthem protests, statements and displays of unity from players, coaches and management. It made Sunday one of the more interesting days in league history. It was a watershed moment that called for both the collective (teams) and the individual (players) to check themselves and stand – or kneel – for what they believe in.

It would be great to see a similar moment of decision in college football. Though it would require many of the teams to emerge from hiding (1) during the pregame patriotism check.

College teams routinely are in the locker room while their fellow students in the marching band are actually on the field playing the anthem.

By and large, this pregame arrangement is not designed as an evasive maneuver – it’s simply the way the college pregame clock tends to work and what athletic programs prefer, and it predates the Colin Kaepernick Movement. But you’d better believe the majority of controversy-averse coaches and athletic directors like it this way.

Four U.S. Air Force T-38 jets fly over Michigan Stadium before the Michigan-Air Force game on Sept. 16. (AP) More

It’s time to challenge that status quo. Coaches and administrators, let go of your fears. Let the players decide what they want to do at anthem time. Right now. This week.

If they want to take the field with hands over hearts, fine. If they want to take the field and take a knee, fine. If they want to stay in the locker room, fine. Put it to a team vote, majority rules, or let different groups of players do their own thing.

And then back them in the face of any backlash. It would be an awesome expression of belief in your players and your program.

While the fan freakout in many locales – like, say, the Southeastern Conference (2) – could be extreme, the opportunity to make a statement in line with what we’ve seen in the NFL should exist. At a time when young adults are encouraged to grow and explore and develop their own belief systems, this is a specific area where college football players are almost literally locked out of the public forum.

Controlling the players is part and parcel of college athletics. Their ability to make money is controlled. Their availability to the media is controlled. In many programs, posting on social media accounts is discouraged (or outright banned) in-season. Their scholarships can be used as a weapon to guarantee adherence with a program’s dictates.

Yet the vast majority of them are old enough to vote and thus, in theory, old enough to have opinions on the politics of the land. The idea of a college football team taking a knee, or locking arms, or raising a fist, during the anthem might scare the hell out of the power brokers in the sport, but this is no time to run scared.

Avoiding the issue is an un-American response to a very American debate.

FOUR FOR THE PLAYOFF

How The Dash sees the College Football Playoff picture after four weeks of play:

Alabama (3) is the top seed. The Crimson Tide reasserted their SEC dominance by destroying previously unbeaten Vanderbilt 59-0, running their conference winning streak to 18 games. That was enough to move Nick Saban’s team back up to the pole position. It was such a blowout that ‘Bama fans got an extensive look at five-star freshman backup quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and the look was pretty: 125 yards total offense and two touchdown passes. Next: Hosts Mississippi, which might not be nearly as much of a test as in recent years without Alabama voodoo doctor Hugh Freeze coaching the Rebels.