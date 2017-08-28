Is this the best opening weekend of college football ever?

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college football (Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl tickets sold separately):

Welcome to the Forde-Yard Dash Third Quarter, where we come out with renewed intensity after the halftime break.

Now it’s time to chop up a great opening weekend. The College Football Playoff continues to be a great boon to average fans by producing more quality non-conference games. The first weekend of the season has become a blast when it used to be a bore.

FIVE OPENERS TO WATCH, ONE TO BET

Alabama-Florida State (21). Where: Atlanta. When: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET. Line: Alabama by 7.

Combine the Nos. 1 and 3 teams in the preseason polls and the shiny wonder of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and you have one of the most anticipated openers of all-time. Interestingly, Alabama staff and players have alluded to a breakdown of sorts last year between the SEC championship and the playoff – perhaps a combination of the intrusion of NFL thoughts for players and the Lane Kiffin schism. Whatever it was, the Tide believes it let one get away against Clemson. “I’m not going to say our leadership was bad last year,” said receiver Calvin Ridley. “It was just kind of careless. We lost ourselves that last game.” ‘Bama now must find itself against a team Nick Saban said “probably has as many good players returning as anybody in the country.”

Alabama coach Nick Saban looks to bounce back after a disappointing end to the 2016 season.

Florida-Michigan (22). Where: Arlington, Texas. When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. ET. Line: Michigan by 3½.

The Nobody Knows Anything Bowl. The Gators won’t say who is their starting quarterback and have a boatload of suspended players to do without. The Wolverines won’t even produce a roster. Paranoia and secrecy are alive and well, but eventually both teams have to come out of hiding and play. And as it was announced Monday, Michigan will play in all-maize uniforms, which sound pretty cool. So at least we know that much.

UCLA-Texas A&M (23). Where: Pasadena, California. When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET. Line: UCLA by 4½.

The Dash already feels bad for the losing coach, who is going to be enthusiastically fired in the court of public opinion after all of one game. UCLA’s Jim Mora and Texas A&M’s Kevin Sumlin are both on the hot seat (although firing either would be costly). Winner gets a temporary reprieve, loser feels the heat more than ever. Sumlin is 8-1 in season openers and has covered the spread in the last three.

West Virginia-Virginia Tech (24). Where: Landover, Maryland. When: Sunday, 7:30 p.m. ET. Line: Virginia Tech by 5.

Hardy hillfolk get together for the first time in 12 years, after playing 51 times between 1912 and 2005. Will Grier comes out of cold storage to play quarterback for the Mountaineers, nearly two full seasons after his last appearance (he served a one-year suspension for a positive PED test and transferred from Florida). WVU is doing a major rebuild on defense, which could mean a big night for Tech running back Travon McMillian and receiver Cam Phillips.

Tennessee-Georgia Tech (25). Where: Atlanta. When: Monday, 8 p.m. ET. Line: Tennessee by 3.

If Butch Jones wants an inch of breathing room, he needs to win this one. Volunteers return eight of their top nine tacklers from 2016 and have had abundant time to prepare for the Tech option. The question is what kind of play they get at quarterback, now that do-everything Josh Dobbs has moved on. The Yellow Jackets, who also are breaking in a new QB, have become nearly impossible to predict, generally performing inversely to their preseason expectations.

One to bet: Ohio State is laying 21 points at Indiana Thursday night. That’s a lot in a road conference game, but the Buckeyes’ new offensive coordinator is Kevin Wilson, whose sudden and acrimonious departure from Indiana last winter surely will present some motivation (and a thorough scout of the IU defense). If Urban Meyer lets Wilson try to run it up, he’ll run it up. Ohio State to cover.

