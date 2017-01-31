Forde Minutes: 10 key storylines for college basketball's stretch run

Forty names, games, teams and minutiae making news in college basketball (crisis hotline counselors standing by in Lexington, where any two-game losing streak is an invitation to panic):

The Minutes makes its triumphant return, full of accrued wisdom from watching hoops incessantly since the college football season ended. On Tuesday night, we’ll say goodbye to everyone’s favorite gambler, Brent Musburger. On Wednesday, we’ll say hello to the sprint toward Selection Sunday. Here’s what you need to know to be ready for it.

STRETCH RUN STORYLINES

Is the freshman class (1) overrated? There was a lot of frothing in October and November about the recruiting class of 2017, how it was one of the best ever and would have an immediate impact on the game before quickly moving on to the NBA. With 40 days until Selection Sunday, the hype has far exceeded the reality.

The vast majority of teams currently considered title contenders are doing it with freshmen as role players, if at all.

Of the top 10 teams in the AP rankings, only four have a freshman among their top five in average minutes per game: Kansas, Villanova, Arizona and Kentucky. Of that group, only Arizona (three) and Kentucky (four) have multiple freshmen earning top-five minutes.

By acclamation, the top two recruiting classes heading into the season belonged to Duke and Kentucky. Not coincidentally, they also started the year 1-2 in the rankings. Ask those fan bases today if they’re happy how things are going.

Injury-riddled, controversy-dogged, chemistry-challenged Duke has plummeted from No. 1 in the nation to tied for sixth place in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Kentucky is coming off consecutive losses to Tennessee and Kansas, and for the fourth time in the last five winters its fans are expending a lot of energy wondering whether a program built on freshmen is the smartest strategy.

Elsewhere in Freshman America: Washington’s Markelle Fultz is this year’s Ben Simmons, performing superbly for a team that is going nowhere; Michigan State’s record with the celebrated Miles Bridges in the lineup is 7-8, without him the Spartans are 6-1; North Carolina State is No. 78 in the Pomeroy Ratings with the touted Dennis Smith Jr., and was No. 66 last year at this point without him.

Some freshmen are playing extremely well and could be part of deep tournament runs: Josh Jackson at Kansas; Lonzo Ball and T.J. Leaf at UCLA; all the guys at Arizona; and it’s too early to count out the light switch turning on at Kentucky and Duke. But as it stands right now, veteran teams have moved to the forefront heading into February.

Duke drama (2). Mike Krzyzewski is missing from the bench after back surgery, but that didn’t stop him from holding a team meeting at his house last week to strip the Blue Devils of their practice gear and locker-room privileges. Tripping bandit Grayson Allen is the most controversial college basketball player in years. The freshmen and veterans still haven’t figured out how to play together. Just two players have appeared in every Duke game. All that, and the Devils still haven’t played North Carolina once. The putative model program has become Melodrama Central. Will they chill out and coalesce in time for March?

The nightly brawl that is the Atlantic Coast Conference (3). “It’s a crazy conference,” Louisville coach Rick Pitino said Sunday. “It just really is.” This looks like a possible 10-bid league, maybe even 11 when all is said and done, which would tie the NCAA tournament record. That ridiculous depth was evident Saturday, when ranked Florida State, Notre Dame and North Carolina all lost to unranked opponents – two of them badly. The pecking order could change half a dozen times between now and March 12, but this week the red-hot team is Louisville. The Cardinals won their last two games (Pittsburgh, North Carolina State) by a combined 80 points, the biggest margin in consecutive league contests for any power-six school in the nation this season.

The Kansas cloud (4). The Jayhawks are coming off a big win at Kentucky and are 19-2 on the season, but all is not well in Lawrence. An investigation of a reported rape of a 16-year-old in the basketball dorm has been ongoing for weeks, with no charges yet but also no escaping the speculation and scrutiny. As an offshoot of that, big man Carlton Bragg was suspended last week and charged this week with possession of marijuana paraphernalia that was confiscated in a search of the dorm. And then the Kansas City Star reported this on Monday night. When and how this ends, nobody knows at this point.

The NCAA tournament selection committee sneak peek (5). Stealing a page from the College Football Playoff playbook, the NCAA will give a preliminary look at his top 16 seeds on Feb. 11, a month ahead of Selection Sunday. Like the football version, this reveal figures to create a lot of hyperventilating about standings that can and likely will change dramatically when it’s time for the real thing. The purpose is to start the attention clock on casual fans who don’t pay much attention until March and pump some more interest into the regular season as it plays out. It can’t hurt. Not sure it will help.

Is Villanova (6) on track for a repeat? The Wildcats are 20-2 and sixth in the Pomeroy Ratings. Of the six previous defending champions, only one ranked higher with KenPom heading into February (Duke 2011 was fourth). Only one other defending champ (Louisville ’14) was in the Pomeroy Top 10 at this point. Average ranking of the previous six defending titlists at this stage of the season was 25th. So if you’re into stats, Villanova is a very viable repeat possibility. And if you’re into watching games you’d say so as well. Even with unsung Final Four hero Phil Booth sidelined since November, Jay Wright has the requisite veteran cast for a deep run. Perhaps even a repeat run.

Has the West Coast (7) become the best coast? Probably not, but at least it’s a quality coast. This is good news for a sport that has been out of balance regionally for several years. Gonzaga is ranked No. 1 for the second time in school history and is the last unbeaten team, with a solid chance of being 30-0 heading into the postseason (which is where the Zags must finally prove themselves). The Pac-12 is good at the top, with Arizona now rolling after the return of Allonzo Trier from a 19-game suspension for PED use. Oregon and UCLA are quality teams as well. The missing piece is the diminished Mountain West, which looks like a one-bid conference for the second straight season.

Indiana (8) on the brink. The injury-riddled and defensively indifferent Hoosiers are in free fall toward the bubble after a promising start to the season. The same team that beat Kansas and North Carolina has lost to Fort Wayne, Nebraska and Michigan by 30. Indiana lost starting guard Collin Hartman before the season to a torn ACL, probable first-round NBA pick O.G. Anunoby earlier in January to a torn ACL, and has guard and leading scorer James Blackmon out indefinitely with a leg injury. But even with Anunoby and Blackmon in the lineup, things were amiss with Indiana. Can Tom Crean circle the wagons and shore up the defense well enough to avoid missing the Big Dance for the second time in the last four years?

Northwestern (9) on the brink of something far more exciting. The only major-conference school that has never been part of the NCAA tournament is in the field for now. The Wildcats have won six straight Big Ten games, advancing to 18-4 overall and just a half-game out of first place in a league that has annually squashed them. It would take a complete collapse not to make the tourney – but when it comes to Northwestern basketball, take nothing for granted. In his fourth season on the job, Chris Collins is about to become the most accomplished coach in school history.

Is there a changing of the guard in the Missouri Valley (10)? Wichita State has ruled this conference for years. It has won the last three regular-season titles, going 51-3 during that stretch, and four years ago it made a memorable run to the Final Four. But at present the Shockers are a game behind Illinois State (18-4, 10-0 in the MVC). The brassy Redbirds beat Wichita State by 14 at home Jan. 14, and if they can sweep the Shockers on Saturday on the road, that might lock up their first Valley title since 1998. But ISU will be challenged going forward if forward MiKyle McIntosh remains sidelined – he missed the Redbirds’ last game, at Evansville, with a knee injury and his availability is uncertain this week.

BUBBLE TEAMS IN NEED OF A SOLID STRETCH RUN

Five schools that are .500 or worse in league play but have opportunities to play their way into the tournament in the coming weeks:

Michigan (11). The Wolverines (14-8, 4-5 in Big Ten) are 0-6 in true road games this season, and their losing record in conference negates the November victories over SMU and Marquette in New York. There is no way the committee is taking a team that is winless on the road, so upcoming trips to Indiana, Minnesota, Rutgers, Northwestern and Nebraska are very important. Home games against Big Ten co-leader Wisconsin and Purdue loom large as well.

Georgia (12). At present, there are four SEC teams in most mock brackets: Kentucky, Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas. The idea of adding a fifth seems about as smart as adding more bowl games, but the Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4) are hanging around the bubble and have some opportunities for big wins upcoming. Georgia plays Kentucky twice (first time is Tuesday in Lexington), Florida, South Carolina and Arkansas once more, plus a trip to Tennessee. Winning two or three of those would give the ‘Dogs a chance – and also enhance Mark Fox’s job security.

Clemson (13). The Tigers (12-8, 2-6) have no bad losses, but they also have a lot of them. Still, the remaining slate offers some get-well opportunities for the team that has played the toughest ACC schedule to date, according to Ken Pomeroy. Clemson has six remaining home games, all of them winnable (Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Florida State, North Carolina State, Boston College). Go 6-0 in those games, swipe one on the road (perhaps at Virginia Tech on Feb. 21), and Clemson is 19-11, 9-9 heading into the ACC tourney.

Texas Tech (14). Like Michigan, the Red Raiders (15-6, 3-5) have a road problem – they’re 0-4 there in Big 12 play, and in non-conference action only played one true road game (a good win, at Richmond). In order to play their way into the bracket, Chris Beard’s team needs to win a couple away from Lubbock and perhaps score a big upset at home (Kansas and Baylor visit Feb. 11 and 13).

Seton Hall (15). The Pirates (13-7, 3-5) certainly did not spend November and December sitting at home and playing it safe – seven of their first 10 games were on the road or at neutral sites. Along the way they picked up good wins over South Carolina, California and Iowa. But in Big East play they’ve done little since beating Marquette in the final minute at home on Jan. 1. Seton Hall has three games left against depleted teams (Xavier twice and Creighton), plus five against lower-division Big East opponents (Georgetown twice, Providence, DePaul, St. John’s). If the Pirates can replicate their 6-1 February from last year, they’d be in good shape.

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES, NICE RESULTS

Five coaches making an instant impact in their new jobs:

Jamie Dixon (16) , TCU. The Horned Frogs have never been better than 4-14 in Big 12 play. In year one under Dixon they’re 3-5, and their 14 overall wins already has surpassed last year’s season total by two. The Frogs’ win at Texas on Jan. 11 was just their second Big 12 road victory in five seasons in the league. Dixon has brought a couple of his program staples from Pittsburgh: ball movement for quality shots, and vigorous crashing of the offensive glass. Reality has arrived in the way of a current four-game losing streak, but TCU already is better off under Dixon than at any point under Trent Johnson.

Josh Pastner (17) , Georgia Tech. The leading candidate for ACC Coach of the Year? Yeah, it’s the guy Memphis paid seven figures to go away after last season. After taking over a team that lost 76 percent of its scoring from 2015-16 and seemed destined for the league basement, Pastner has engineered upsets of North Carolina, Florida State and Notre Dame. Combine those wins with a victory at VCU, and Tech (13-8, 5-4) is starting to cobble together an NCAA tourney résumé – something the Yellow Jackets last visited in 2010. Pastner made a savvy move when he hired former Portland head coach Eric Reveno to give him an experienced sounding board, and he’s done some sharp in-game coaching by mixing up defenses. By ACC standards, the remaining schedule is not that tough – Tech could pile up more wins in the coming weeks.

Johnny Dawkins (18) , UCF. Heading into February, the Knights are 70th in the Pomeroy Ratings. Heading into February last year, they were 173rd. After being fired at Stanford, Dawkins landed in a job with both potential and a solid handful of returning players. He’s improved their production and improved the overall product. At 14-7, UCF already has more victories than in any season since 2013.

Steve Pikiell (19) , Rutgers. The last viewing of the Scarlet Knights was painful: up nine points on Wisconsin with 3:20 to play, Rutgers staggered to the end of regulation in missing four of their final five shots, four of six free throws and committing two turnovers. The Knights then lost in overtime. But here’s the bigger picture: Last-place Rutgers had the Big Ten leader on the ropes for 45 minutes. Under Pikiell, the Knights have moved up nearly 150 spots year-over-year in the Pomeroy Ratings, from 275 to 129, and are playing defense so much better that it’s virtually unrecognizable from last year.

Brad Underwood (20), Oklahoma State. The Cowboys are playing at a tempo neither Hank Iba nor Eddie Sutton would recognize, with the average offensive and defensive possessions both lasting fewer than 16.5 seconds. They entered Monday as the No. 2 offensive efficiency team in the country, but it was more a case of sheer tenacity and will that carried the Cowboys to a frantic, 68-66 win at Oklahoma – their first win in Norman since 2004. That’s four straight victories for Oklahoma State, which will keep them on the right side of the bubble heading into February.

NEW FACES, NEW PLACES, NOT-SO-NICE RESULTS

Five coaches who have not exactly set their new world on fire:

Kevin Stallings (21) , Pittsburgh. Bizarre hire that has played out disastrously to date. The Panthers (12-9, 1-7) are last in the ACC and riding a six-game losing streak that includes losses by 26 and 55 points at home. And here’s the really scary thing: that’s with four seniors in the starting lineup. Suffice to say, there seems to be a lack of a buy-in by the veteran holdovers, and next year could be nuclear winter. All the Pitt fans who didn’t think Jamie Dixon was good enough, how are you feeling now?

LaVall Jordan (22) , Milwaukee. Rob Jeter had five 20-win seasons in 11 years at Milwaukee, including 2015-16 – after which he was surprisingly fired. Jordan was the replacement, coming over from John Beilein’s bench at Michigan, and the result has been an 8-15 struggle that includes a 23-point loss to South Dakota State and a 16-point home loss to Western Illinois. That Panthers have managed to win three of their last four, but the Pomeroy Rating is down 155 spots year-over-year.



Travis Ford (23) , Saint Louis. Next year, everything will be better – Ford has pulled off a couple of huge high school recruiting coups and landed a couple of high-level transfers. But the current product is ugly. The Billikens are 6-15 overall, 2-7 and tied for last in the Atlantic-10, and ranked 304th out of 351 teams by Pomeroy. No A-10 team has finished the year in the 300s since Fordham went 2-26 in 2010.



Mike Dunleavy (24), Tulane. Landing the former NBA coach at a lower-level American Athletic Conference school seemed like a major coup at the time, and perhaps it still will be. For now, however, the team is a mess. The Green Wave is 4-17 and needs to find one win (home against South Florida on Feb. 18, perhaps) to avoid tying the 1989-90 team for the fewest wins in the last half century. Of course, that team had an excuse: it was the first season back after Tulane dropped the sport for five years.

Rick Stansbury (25) , Western Kentucky. Ray Harper resigned abruptly last year for off-court reasons, giving Kentucky native Stansbury a chance to revive his career. He’s added a couple of shocking recruiting scores that could vault WKU to the top of Conference USA, but they’re not around to help this season. Even with four seniors starting, the Hilltoppers (11-11) could be headed for their worst record since 1999-2000, when they went 11-18.

KEEP YOUR FRIENDS CLOSE AND YOUR REALTOR CLOSER

The hottest seats in college basketball:

Kim Anderson (26) , Missouri. There is no curiosity here, no drama, no uncertainty. Anderson is done, his third season on the job a 5-15 nightmare that includes home losses to Lipscomb, Eastern Illinois and North Carolina Central, and an 0-8 record in the Southeastern Conference. This will be Anderson’s third straight season of 20-plus losses and quite likely his third straight last-place SEC finish. The Norm Stewart old guard pushed for his hire because they wanted a “Mizzou Man” on the job, and it was a failure of epic proportion. Look for Cuonzo Martin of California and Kevin Keatts of North Carolina-Wilmington to be among Mizzou’s first options when it’s time to hire the next guy.

Johnny Jones (27) , LSU. Thank goodness for Missouri, because it’s the only SEC team Jones has been able to beat this season. Joe Alleva’s misguided decision to bring back Jones for a fifth year after busting with Ben Simmons last season has yielded predictable results: the Tigers are 9-11 overall, 1-7 in the SEC and riding a seven-game losing streak. They’ve lost four times by 30 or more points, which should embarrass all involved parties.

Lorenzo Romar (28), Washington. He’s presiding over this year’s Ben Simmons – Markelle Fultz has a chance to be the first pick in the NBA draft, but he’s part of the sixth straight Romar-coached Huskies team that will miss the NCAA tournament. Washington is 9-12, 2-7 in the Pac-12, and has nothing remotely resembling a quality win. If the school keeps him because he signed the Rivals.com 2017 No. 1 prospect Michael Porter Jr., it’s the biggest sucker play in the sport.

John Groce (29) , Illinois. Took Bruce Weber’s players to the NCAA tournament his first season in 2013, and he hasn’t been back since. Groce’s Big Ten record is 32-49, and he’s 3-6 this season. A tourney berth could change things, but this team is a long way from that at present.

Craig Neal (30) , New Mexico. Neal went 27-7 his first season with Steve Alford’s leftovers, and it’s been a muddle of mediocrity ever since. He’s 45-40 since then, 23-23 in a down Mountain West. A recent four-game winning streak was emphatically halted in a 17-point loss to Nevada.

John Thompson III (31) , Georgetown. Can you fire the son of the program patriarch? We might be a few weeks from finding out. It’s been a decade since JTIII took the Hoyas to the Final Four, and a decade since they even made the Sweet 16. There have been some quality wins this season – Oregon, at Syracuse, at Butler – but at 12-10, 3-6 in the Big East, this looks like a third missed NCAA tournament in four years, and a second in a row.

Tim Floyd (32) , UTEP. The Miners have won four of their last five in an attempt to salvage the season after an epically bad, 2-14 start that included home losses to Maryland Eastern Shore, Northern Arizona, Northwestern State and Southeastern Louisiana. This is the former NBA coach’s seventh season at UTEP and there still are no NCAA bids to show for it.

Jeff Lebo (33) , East Carolina. This is year 19 as a Division I head coach. He’s taken none of the previous 18 teams to the NCAA tournament, and this year’s 10-12 squad, his seventh at ECU, surely isn’t going either. At what point does that become a fireable offense?

FIVE QUESTIONS WITH A COACH

The Minutes spent five probing the mind of one of the top coaches in the game. This week’s subject: West Virginia’s Bob Huggins (34). This week’s topic: being willing to change philosophies.

FM: What led you to embrace the “Press Virginia” style four seasons ago, cranking up the tempo and pressing full-court?

BH: I though we would try something different. I didn’t think we could win in the Big 12 playing the way everyone else did. I asked Kevin Mackey (the former Cleveland State coach), “Can I do this?” He said yeah. My biggest concern was how long it would take. It took an enormous amount of time.

FM: But it’s working extremely well now. Has this been fun to coach?

BH: The players like it. It’s a fun way to play. You’re not giving up any of the court now, where we used to give up half the court. Thirty-two percent of our offense comes from our defense (the highest percentage in the nation of points off turnovers).

FM: The one constant with all your teams has been great effort, regardless of style. That’s never changed.

BH: It changed the year we won 13 (in 2012-13). You hear about relating to players, kinder and gentler, that kind of stuff – we didn’t have guys who were very tough that year.

FM: You’ve recruited a lot of toughness since then. Are you trying to get guys to fit your style, or getting the best players you can and fitting the style to them?

BH: I’ve never had the opportunity to be at a blue-blood and recruit those guys. We just get the best guys we can possibly get and figure it out from there. I get good guys who play hard. When we don’t throw it around, we’re pretty good.

FM: You don’t seem like a blue-blood guy, though. Would you feel comfortable at North Carolina or Kentucky?

BH: I’d like to try it once, just to see. … This is a good place. Everybody ought to come to Morgantown one time.

LITERARY CORNER

If you need basketball reading material, The Minutes strongly recommends the new book by Dana O’Neil (35) of ESPN.com, “Long Shots: Jay Wright, Villanova, and College Basketball’s Most Unlikely Champion.” This chronicling of the Wildcats’ national championship is a perfect marriage of subject matter and author.

“After I decompressed from the chaos of the championship game and really thought about how Villanova got to the top of the college basketball world, I realized this was more than the culmination of one season of work,” O’Neil said. “As a former Villanova beat writer at the Philadelphia Daily News and a national writer at ESPN.com, I lived through the construction, deconstruction and reconstruction of the program under Jay Wright as well as the construction, deconstruction and reconstruction of the Big East, and felt that history was as much a part of the championship story as Kris Jenkins’ buzzer beater.”

UNDER THE RADAR LOVE

Each week The Minutes shines a some light on a player doing good work at a program off the beaten path. This week: Marcus Keene (36), Central Michigan.

He’s the nation’s leading scorer at 30.3 points per game and is coming off his fourth game of 40 or more points. The 50 he dropped on Miami (Ohio) Jan. 21 is the high game in the nation this season. But as much as Keene loves to shoot (he’s averaging 21 attempts per game in Keno Davis’ run-and-chuck system), he’s also a willing passer, averaging 5.2 assists per game.

The most interesting fact about the guy who migrated north from San Antonio? He shrank two inches after transferring from Youngstown State. Previously listed at 5-foot-11, Keene now is listed at a more accurate 5-9 at CMU.

COACH WHO EARNED HIS COMP CAR THIS WEEK

Paul Weir (37), New Mexico State. The Aggies lost Pascal Siakam early to the NBA and coach Marvin Menzies to UNLV – and yet they appear to be better in Weir’s debut season as a college head coach. They’re 21-2 and on a 19-game winning streak, undefeated in the Western Athletic Conference.

And Weir has one of the more interesting backgrounds in the game – the 37-year-old Canadian holds masters degrees from three schools (Northwestern State, Iowa and New Mexico State) and is enrolled in the Educational Leadership doctoral program at NMSU. Which means Weir has the most degrees among active coaches in Division I, and the greatest career winning percentage (.913).

COACH WHO SHOULD TAKE THE BUS TO WORK

Mark Gottfried (38), North Carolina State. Six days after winning at Duke, the Wolfpack did what they tend to do: slack off and shut down. They were mauled 85-60 by Louisville, in a game where NCSU trailed by more than 30. Illustrative of the Wolfpack’s effort was a play where Louisville center Anas Mahmoud caught the ball at the top of the key, watched his man leave him, took one dribble and two steps and slammed the ball home completely unmolested.

Mahmoud said later that the man guarding him literally said, “Oh, we’re playing zone,” and relocated to leave the lane wide open. “We never get a lane that wide open in practice,” Mahmoud said. That’s because Rick Pitino would lose his mind if it happened. Gottfried? Eh, things happen.

BUZZER BEATER

