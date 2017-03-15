For Yadier Molina and Puerto Rico, victory over Dominican Republic in WBC was worth the wait

SAN DIEGO — There are notions in these events of the nation stretched across one’s chest, the letters blocked or scripted and maybe abbreviated, maybe multi-colored, doesn’t matter. The letters represent family, if sometimes only from generations before. A childhood maybe. A place, too, where the people are familiar, where those people know a man as a kid just this tall who bummed candy and couldn’t barely heave a ball the entirety of 60 feet, 6 inches. And look at him now, all squared off at the shoulders and handsome in his bright uniform, strong and confident, even famous.

They are from somewhere. From a block in a neighborhood in the next town over, and somebody’s cousin played ball with his brother, and somebody’s sister babysat him on Friday nights, and then there were games and crowds and fantastic feats until that little kid was on television from across the sea and maybe he was great and maybe not, but he was still one of theirs.

It’s all quite romantic, those notions of the nation stretched across one’s chest. Except that sometimes it’s about the nation stretched across the other guy’s chest, too, so that the baseball comes to represent this island against that island, or this culture against that one, and it’s all fun and loud and smeared in wide grins and finger wags and grass stains.

None of that changes the baseball. It’s a touch fiercer, perhaps, at times. Jose Bautista can pimp a walk and Yadier Molina can smile at Carlos Martinez, a teammate for all but these few weeks, and Francisco Lindor can floor Eddie Rosario with a chest bump and Carlos Correa can cover himself with eye black. The Puerto Ricans can go blond. The Dominicans may hoist their plantains. It’s baseball in the end, just baseball, even in March, except for those words across their chests. You may point out that Puerto Rico is a territory technically, but they, to a man, call it “my country” or “our country,” and who is to argue? In this tournament, the World Baseball Classic, them against la maquina dominicana, they seek the best from themselves, they wait four years, they try it again, then wait another four.

And on a Tuesday night here, before 16,637 folks at Petco Park, they play about as well as they can play, they ride the veteran Molina, they send five pitchers against the Dominican Republic lineup, they discover an inch here and there and hold that ground. The Dominicans had won 11 consecutive games in this tournament, including the final game four years ago against Puerto Rico. Then Rosario makes a throw from right field. Then Molina sacrifices a bat against Martinez, drives in an early run. Then Rosario doubles in a run, the man on base put there by an Adrian Beltre error. The Dominicans had made the mistake. Then Molina homers on what most believed was a Hector Neris changeup, on what Molina believed to be a slider, with a swing that suggested he’d awoken Tuesday morning thinking about that pitch, like he knew it was coming.

Puerto Rico beat the Dominicans, 3-1. It outpitched the Dominicans, hit just enough, made every play, then danced to the tambourines and horns and songs that arose from beyond the first-base dugout.

Yadier Molina is the heart and soul of Puerto Rico.

It may seem silly to you, these exhibitions being played to the ends of their abilities, in a stadium two-thirds empty, when the season hasn’t even gotten here yet. It may seem excessive, these grand celebrations in a tournament that registers today well behind nor’easters and tax returns and basketball play-in games. But this is what the game can look like, what it does look like, when the stakes are measured across three hours, when the players are as interested in how it plays on their old block as anything bigger than that.

“We were waiting for this for four years,” said Edwin Rodriguez, the former Miami Marlins manager who manages Puerto Rico, “and they were at their best.”

Asked specifically about Molina, the veteran catcher for the St. Louis Cardinals, he said, “He’s the heart of the team.

