For Pablo Sandoval at spring training, what a difference a year makes

Boston Red Sox third baseman Pablo Sandoval had a really rough 2016. He started the season on the disabled list, lost the third base job to Travis Shaw, and played in just three games before he needed season-ending shoulder surgery in early May.

That’s definitely not how he wanted the 2016 season to go. And it all started in spring training with this now-famous (or infamous) photo.

Welp. Here it is. Via the @BostonGlobe, the picture that everyone's going to be talking about tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/FbWPrm8DfH — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) February 21, 2016





We’re now almost a whole year removed from that photo, and it’s nearly spring training time once again. With the 2017 season so close and third base open after the Red Sox traded Shaw, how will Pablo Sandoval arrive at spring training this year?





Pablo Sandoval has arrived in Red Sox camp, eight days before the first official full squad workout. pic.twitter.com/6IBiyzxtxM — Jason Mastrodonato (@JMastrodonato) February 9, 2017





What a difference a year makes. Sandoval is looking positively svelte (which we saw back in December), and that’s not all. He’s reported to spring training a full eight days early. It looks like he’s absolutely ready to take back the third-base job. And with him prowling around those boxes, it also looks like he’s in need of a few training partners.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Pablo is standing at the clubhouse door in eight days waiting for his teammates to walk in. His foot tapping, staring at his watch, and saying, “What took you guys so long? I’ve been here forever!”

Pablo Sandoval is definitely ready for baseball to start. And so is everybody else.

