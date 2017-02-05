For one Super Bowl Sunday, protesting took root as a tradition

HOUSTON – Andrew Morosky planned to make the drive from Austin to cheer on the team he has loved since childhood, the New England Patriots. Last week, he decided to come here for a different reason.

“Lifelong Pats Fan No More, Dump Trump” read a sign he carried from Hermann Park down Fannin Street toward NRG Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LI.

Morosky bailed on the Pats recently, after seeing team owner Robert Kraft discussing his friendship with President Trump on television. He and his wife, Katherine, decided that was enough reason to cut ties with the team.

“I’m extremely disappointed in Robert Kraft going along with Donald Trump,” said Morosky, 51. “It concerns me that he doesn’t look at what Trump has done to this country.”

Morosky said he lived in Newtown, Conn., when the Sandy Hook massacre took place, and one of his daughters was friends with Jack Pinto, a little boy who was killed. Pinto was a Victor Cruz fan, so the Morosky family is thinking of backing the New York Giants. For now, Morosky says, he’s “adrift.”

There have been protests here all week, but Sunday’s demonstration of about 300 people suggests that one of America’s cherished pastimes, the Super Bowl, may be joined by another: the peaceful protest. Many of the marchers on Sunday said they intended to watch the game after they left the stadium, and they argued that “resistance” was just as American as football – or more so.

“America’s national pastime is football,” said Alan Krathaus, who is a big fan of the sport and has attended the Super Bowl, “but we have to keep America the land of the free, and this is part of that.”

This gathering was hardly tense. Marchers were instructed not to engage with Trump supporters they might meet along the way to the stadium. “You’re not here to talk to them,” bellowed one leader on a megaphone. A loud ovation was given to police officers who escorted the group along the way. (One protester’s sign was actually in support of Houston police, reading “Thank You For Protecting Us So We Can Protect Freedom.” The man who brought it used a vacuum cleaner tube as a handle, joking that he never cleans so he needed to use the vacuum for something.)

There was friendly banter between cops and marchers throughout the 2-mile walk. One mounted officer looked down at a musician and asked if she knew any Led Zeppelin. And the signs were more PG than they have been in other marches. One simply said “Punt Trump.” Another asked for Trump to be deported “back to outer space.”

And there were a good amount of kids on hand, too. The Shatto family brought along three daughters (two immigrants among them), and one spoke about her desire to work for NASA one day. “He decides our future,” said 12-year-old Kaeleigh, “so it’s important for me, and what I want to do.” Another protester named Henna brought her 9-year-old son because he has a friend at school who worries he will be deported. Then there was Tyrone Youngblood, a local high school student, who wore a Dallas Cowboys jersey and had this advice for the president: “I want him to read a book. A full book.”

The issues are certainly important – the protest was labeled on Facebook as “Stand Up, Fight Back: Superbowl LI Protest March with Black Lives Matter” – but the feel was as pleasant as it was resolute. No one minded waiting for trains to cross, police didn’t care if marchers stepped out into the street to avoid mud puddles, and demonstrators were encouraged to introduce themselves to each other by name. There were off-hand jokes about “paid protesters,” as the president and others have suggested. The walk had a duel feel of a show of force and a show of unity. It’s also beginning to feel like a tradition. One woman remarked, “I wish I had protested when I was a kid.”

