For all the talk of what the WBC isn't, here's what it is: Pretty great

MIAMI – For some reason, the World Baseball Classic perpetually finds itself fighting against what it isn’t. It isn’t the gathering of all the best players in the world. It isn’t at an ideal time of year. It isn’t on a marquee television network. It isn’t beloved by the executives with tangible sway over players’ decisions to participate. It isn’t this. It isn’t that. It isn’t, it isn’t, it isn’t.

Pause the narrative for a second. And let’s consider what it is.

The World Baseball Classic is exciting. The World Baseball Classic is dramatic. The World Baseball Classic is important to those who do choose to play. The World Baseball Classic is capable of conjuring up atmospheres of which regular-season games couldn’t dream and to which postseason games aspire. The World Baseball Classic is a canvas for perhaps the sport’s greatest quality – an ability of teams with lesser talent not only to compete but actually beat superior ones – to manifest itself via Cinderellas worthy of the month in which it’s played. The World Baseball Classic is representative of the sport’s evolution from America’s pastime to one shared by enough of the world that national pride matters. Above all, the World Baseball Classic is fun, and for a game with a rep as staid and stilted, growing something this good – even if it is more Astroturf than grassroots – is a victory in and of itself.

Sunday marked the end of the WBC’s first round, and calling it anything less than a rousing success would short-shrift its worldwide bona fides. After a week of upsets, comebacks, passion, highlights – of the Dominican Republic turning Miami into a party, Israel turning Asia into its playground and the other 14 teams turning the fourth incarnation of the tournament into a legitimate event – the quibbles felt petty. It typically takes 10 months into a year to witness baseball at this level. Getting a megadose in the third month is downright indulgent.

It doesn’t take someone in love with the sport to recognize it as such, either, because the WBC packs a pair of ingredients that speak to fans of all kinds: country and ambiance. Nowhere was that better represented than here, where the never-ending party that is Dominican Republic baseball did a tidy job of spoiling everything that followed. Watching the D.R.’s star-studded roster, trailed by its merry band of instruments, revelry and unrelenting stamina, wasn’t exactly a revelation since Dominican baseball never has hidden what it is. More than anything, it was a reminder of what baseball can be – and what the WBC can be.

“This is the Olympics for us,” said Manny Machado, the Dominican star who won the MVP award for the Miami pool as the D.R. squeaked into extra innings against Colombia before a seven-run 11th inning locked down a 10-3 victory and 11th consecutive WBC win. “Obviously we don’t get to play in the Olympics, but for baseball players this is do or die. We’re playing for what’s across our chests.”

Around the world, they kept saying that this week. The team representing Israel, made up almost exclusively of Americans with Jewish ancestry, romped undefeated through the first round and followed by upsetting Cuba in its second-round debut. Puerto Rico, the runners-up to the D.R. in 2013, returned with an even more loaded squad, swept the Mexico pool and dedicated it to Boricuas back home, in the United States, everywhere. And while so much of the focus was trained on those back in spring camps – Mike Trout and Clayton Kershaw and Kris Bryant and Max Scherzer and Mookie Betts and, really, this could go on for another two dozen names – the Americans who did come here understood better than anyone not what the WBC is or isn’t but what it’s capable of being in the United States.

Asking that question isn’t negative. It’s an imperative. Major League Baseball devotes enough resources to the WBC that it is, at any time, vulnerable to disappearing. Give commissioner Rob Manfred this: He might be the WBC’s biggest fan. (Or second anyway.) He has said so long as he is commissioner in 2021, the WBC will be held. If the Americans do bomb out before reaching the semifinals in Los Angeles, though, it again will ignite the issue of whether enough interest here exists to make the tournament a worthwhile endeavor.

