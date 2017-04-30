'What a fight!' - Football world reacts to Joshua's knockout win over Klitschko

An epic heavyweight showdown saw the Englishman knock out the legendary Ukrainian with a flurry of blows in the 11th round

Anthony Joshua's stunning victory over Wladimir Klitschko Saturday night caused quite a stir in the footballing world. 

The Watford native won the title bout by knockout in the 11th round after knocking the legendary Ukrainian down twice in the round and pouring on the shots before the referee intervened. 

Bayern react to title win

The fight and the result sent got people talking, with the football world weighing in. 