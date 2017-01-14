Follow NFL divisional-round playoff action

The Seattle Seahawks face a much bigger challenge this week than last, squaring off against the high-flying Atlanta Falcons, who led the league in points (540) this season. The battle of birds is the first of four NFL divisional playoff games this weekend.

In Saturday’s late action, the Houston Texans take on the New England Patriots. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers face the Kansas City Chiefs, with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys meeting in the nightcap.

Keep track here of the weekend’s action: