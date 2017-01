Another season, another No. 1 seed for the New England Patriots? Tom Brady & Co. will go into the AFC playoffs with the top seed with a road win against the Miami Dolphins. Even with a loss, New England would still get the top spot if the Oakland Raiders lose on the road to the Denver Broncos.

Keep track of what’s happening in Miami and elsewhere around the league as teams play for playoff positioning – or draft positioning – in the final week of the regular season.