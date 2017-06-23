Follow along with the NHL Draft 2017 live blog!

It’s the 2017 NHL Draft from Chicago, as the New Jersey Devils pick first and 30 others teams shall follow!

But while you’ll spend some time looking up obscure junior hockey players that your teams draft, you’re really here for the blockbuster trades that may or may not happen.

So follow along with our live blog, won’t you?

We have the Twitter feeds of the NHL’s top insiders so you can follow along with the picks and the trades throughout Friday’s first round. Check back to the Puck Daddy blog for stories on all the big news of the night.

