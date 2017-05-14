Tennis: Fognini sets up Murray clash in Rome, brutal Isner beats Ramos-Vinolas

Struggling world number one Andy Murray will face Fabio Fognini in the second round in Rome after the Italian's triumph on Sunday.

Fabio Fognini will play defending champion Andy Murray in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia after a comfortable victory over fellow Italian Matteo Berrettini, while John Isner fired down 32 aces to oust Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Fognini will be eyeing the scalp of the out-of-sorts world number one in Rome following a straightforward 6-1 6-3 over wildcard Berrettini in his homeland on Sunday.

Guido Pella consigned Fognini to a first-round exit at the BMW Open last time out, but the world number 29 won 15 points in a row to open up a 4-0 lead in a flash at Foro Italico.

Fognini did not face a solitary break point in the match and broke for a third time to wrap up the first set before grasping the chance to serve for the match after Berrettini went 5-3 down having failed to hold.

Isner also reached round two after coming from a set down to beat Ramos-Vinolas 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-1.

Ramos-Vinolas exceeded expectations by reaching the final of the Monte-Carlo Masters last month, before he was beaten by Murray in the last eight of the Barcelona Open.

The Spaniard endured a setback on day one this time around as Isner produced a barrage of aces to keep his opponent at bay.

Fernando Verdasco and Jiri Vesely also progressed at the expense of Donald Young and Dan Evans respectively.