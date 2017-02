Pittsburgh Penguins' Carl Hagelin (62) and Philadelphia Flyers' Brandon Manning (23) collide in the third period of an NHL Stadium Series hockey game at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NEW YORK (AP) -- Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Brandon Manning has been suspended for two games by the NHL for interference against Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel.

The punishment stems from Saturday's game in Pittsburgh at 3:26 of the second period.

The NHL said Monday that Manning will lose more than $10,833 in salary. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.