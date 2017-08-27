Floyd Mayweather wore a ski mask for his grand entrance

Floyd “Money” Mayweather isn’t one to shy away from attention, and he certainly embraced his moment in the spotlight during his walk to the ring to face Conor McGregor.
OK then … #MayweathervMcGregor pic.twitter.com/Cbxnijh0ps
Yup, he wore a ski mask. And the reactions were priceless.
Bruh. Floyd Mayweather wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/OnDUQTUFMm
Who rocks the ski mask better? #mayweather #spongebobskimaskguy pic.twitter.com/SxbeBulXmX
Mayweather enters the ring wearing a ski mask. Perfect. He's about to commit a robbery.
Kylo Mayweather is ready pic.twitter.com/2dAv47IYkN
#MayweathervMcgregor got Mayweather walking out like… pic.twitter.com/Z73IN7kB7i
