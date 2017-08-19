Floyd Mayweather Sr. threatens legal action if Conor McGregor cheats

Conor McGregor is contractually prohibited from using any MMA techniques aside from punching when he faces Floyd Mayweather in his first professional boxing match on Aug 26. According to Mayweather, McGregor could be hit with a fine that could eat up 90 percent of his purse if he decides to do anything outside of throwing a legal boxing punch.

But that may not be enough for Floyd Mayweather Sr., who doesn’t fully trust that the Irishman will resort to what he knows if things don’t go his way against his son. The father of one of the greatest boxers of all-time appeared on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and said that he has plans to hit McGregor with a lawsuit if the UFC lightweight champions doesn’t play by the rules.

“It’s gonna stop right there,” Floyd Sr. said. “And guess what? Then we’re gonna throw a big suit at him.”

When asked if Team Mayweather has discussed this option, Floyd Sr. said that they haven’t and this is something that he would take upon himself to do on behalf of his son.

“There are enough people who are suing everybody for nothing and this is something that you can sue for,” he said.

Ultimately, Mayweather Sr. dismissed any possibility that his son would lose and truly believes that McGregor is in over his head and will find out what it’s like boxing against the pound-for-pound great when he steps in the ring at the T-Mobile Arena.

“He came to box and that’s what he thought he could do and now we’re going to find out.”

