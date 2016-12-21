Floyd Mayweather Sr. on Conor McGregor's boxing ability: 'I don’t think his fundamentals are bad'

As talk of a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match continue to linger, the father of the pound-for-pound boxing king weighed in on a potential fight between the two in an interview with Fight Hub TV.

Initially, Floyd Mayweather Sr. was quick to dismiss the Irishman as a potential opponent for his son.

“I think Conor McGregor is a talker and not a doer,” Mayweather Sr. said. “Whatever he did in MMA, he’s not going to be able to get away with [in boxing].”

But after interviewer Marcos Villegas showed him a video clip of McGregor’s dismantling of Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205, the father of the unbeaten boxer softened up a bit. He appeared to be slightly impressed with McGregor’s boxing ability and offered a compliment. Sort of.

“I don’t think his fundamentals are bad,” he said.

But to face his son, who has never lost a boxing match in his professional career? He doesn’t think McGregor is ready for that kind of elite competition.

“You got to understand, his fundamentals ain’t up there with the man, either,” Mayweather Sr. said. “They got levels.”

Where he believes that his son will have the edge is with his lightning-fast jab that has kept many opponents at bay over the course of his two-decade career.

“A jab would take care of his ass all day,” he said. “All he’s going to be doing is trying to slide and get in. All Floyd’s going to do is [be] smooth.”

A fight between the two still looks like nothing more than a pipe dream as Mayweather remains retired and approaching his 40th birthday while McGregor has some unfinished business in the UFC with a number of opponents lined up to fight him. Although the possibility is remote, Mayweather Sr. is confident that if the two were ever to engage in a battle of the sweet science, “Money” Mayweather will systematically pick him apart.

“Floyd’s [would] tear him up, man. Even though Floyd is not a big puncher, Floyd can hit him with jabs and stuff all night, man, and cut him up,” he said. “My son’s gonna cut his beard for him.”