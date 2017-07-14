Last stop of Mayweather-McGregor media tour goes sideways with gay slur

We should all be thankful that the circus that the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor world tour has finally come to an end. But rather than go out with a bang, it ended with more controversy.

What started out as a relatively tame London conference in comparison to the previous stops was derailed with one poor judgement by Mayweather just a day after McGregor’s New York debacle.

Any sympathy that Floyd Mayweather may have gained after Conor McGregor’s poorly handled comments on race went right out the window when Mayweather decided to drop the bar even lower with an anti-gay slur aimed at his Aug. 26 opponent.

It was clear that Mayweather had run out of material as he recycled the same lines he delivered on his previous stops. With a raucous London audience shouting down Mayweather, the 49-0 boxer dug into his Gucci backpack and pulled out the worst possible insult.

“You punk, you fa****, you ho!” Mayweather barked.

If the bar had already been dropped to the ground on Thursday, Mayweather managed to find a way to get beneath it on Friday.

It was proof that this world tour had dragged on far too long and everyone was suffering from fatigue. The barbs were recycled over and over again to nausea. But, for McGregor, he at least had strength in numbers, as the London crowd was passionately behind the Irishman.

Conor McGregor goes to palm Floyd Mayweather’s head in London against the advice of Dana White. (REUTERS) More

“I am boxing,” McGregor said to a loud ovation.

He would then rub Mayweather’s head, much to UFC president Dana White’s chagrin. White visibly chastised McGregor for touching Mayweather. Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed as Mayweather assured that he wouldn’t retaliate for the physical contact.

“I ain’t gonna touch you until August 26th,” Mayweather said. “I’ll knock you the [expletive] out, punk.”

With all the homophobic, racist, and misogynistic one-liners that you can think of dominating this media tour, it’s probably a good thing that this is finally over.

