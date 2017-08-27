Floyd Mayweather denied $400,000 bet on himself in Conor McGregor fight

Floyd Mayweather’s 10th round knockout of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is set to yield the 40-year-old yet another monster nine-figure payday. So what’s another few hundred thousand?

Apparently it would have been a cherry on top of his massive dollar bill sundae should he have been allowed to place a bet on himself.

According to ESPN, Mayweather went to the M Resort in Las Vegas at round 3:30 p.m PT and attempted to place a $400,000 bet on the fight ending in under 9.5 rounds. The line for the bet was 2 to 1 (-200) and would have doubled his initial bet. However, the sports book was concerned about whether the unbeaten fighter could place a bet on himself on anything aside from a straight win. As the sports book tried to figure out the legality of it, Mayweather reportedly grew annoyed and sought to shift the bet to a victory by knockout. With concerns lingering and causing a delay, Mayweather decided to depart and was unable to get the bet in.

Several hours later, Mayweather finished off McGregor at the 65-second mark in the 10th round, barely under the 9.5 round mark. There’s no word if Mayweather was able to get the bet in at another sports book.

Mayweather addressed the betting snafu with ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio.

“I think that we bet 100 on 9½,” Mayweather said after the fight. “I gave my guy six figures to go bet. I have to make sure he bet because earlier today I went to the sports book to bet and they wouldn’t let me bet.”

He also told SportsCenter that he gave a friend $400,000 to bet on Mayweather but was only allowed to put in a bet for $87,000.

Mayweather was a -500 favorite at most sportsbooks, which was surprising to most considering that McGregor was making his professional boxing debut.

