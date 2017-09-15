Floyd Mayweather defends President Donald Trump's controversial 'locker room talk'

During his 2016 presidential campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump stirred up a great deal of controversy when a recording from 2005 captured the soon-to-be president describing how to hit on women in extremely vulgar terms.

Many people took issue with Trump’s tactic to “grab them by the [expletive],” but one person who had no problem with what he deemed as “locker room talk” is none other than Floyd Mayweather.

Mayweather recently appeared on “Hollywood Unlocked” to discuss a number of things but came to the defense of President Trump on that particular topic.

“People don’t like the truth,” Mayweather said about Trump. “He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat [expletive]? I had to grab that fat [expletive].’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the [expletive]. And?’”

Mayweather wouldn’t go as far as to say that he and Trump are “friends,” but did say that he could call him direct at any time. He would go on to say that he needed to “find out what’s going on” so he could “relay the message to everybody else” who wouldn’t take those steps to meet with the current president.

This isn’t the first time that Mayweather has caused a stir when it comes to the 45th president. Back in November, a picture of Mayweather with Trump and his son surfaced on Instagram. Mayweather didn’t shy away from the criticism and decided to attend his inauguration in January.

Mayweather reiterated that it wasn’t because he and Trump were friends, but because he wanted to attend an inauguration for the next president.

“I just wanted to say I did it one time in my life,” Mayweather said. “It didn’t matter who the president was. I just wanted to go to be a part of it, to see how it is.”

But one thing that Mayweather would explain is why people need to stop complaining about the man who currently runs the White House and has been embroiled in a number of controversies since taking office. But for the man who recently dispatched of Conor McGregor and raked in another nine-figure payday, the people that Trump affects are those like him: rich.

“A lot of times, it’s, ‘Aw, man, it’s going to affect us.’ My man, if you ain’t making 400, 500, $600 million, it’s not going to affect you no [expletive] way. It’s only going to affect somebody like me,” Mayweather said. “I’m the [expletive] that should be tripping—paying $34 million, $25 million, $26 million [in taxes]. I should be tripping! But guess what I’m saying? ‘It’s alright. It is what it is.’”

Ultimately, Mayweather believes that everybody should worry about themselves and not what the president is doing. From Trump’s views on immigration and decision to end DACA to what transpired in Charlottesville, Mayweather says that people shouldn’t concern themselves with any of it. As bizarre as that may sound, it’s Mayweather’s story and he’s sticking to it.

“A lot of times, we spend too much time talking about and worrying about other people’s business instead of worrying about our own,” he continued. “I got to where I got to—it’s easy, I make millions and millions of dollars on a daily basis—because I focus on Floyd.”