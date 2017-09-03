Michigan 'whooping' shows Florida is still the same old offensively inept team

ARLINGTON, Texas – A decade ago, a singular singsong chant doubled as the soundtrack to college football. It reverberated through SEC championship games in Atlanta, BCS title games and made Gainesville, Fla., the center of the college sports universe. “It’s Great/To be/A Florida Gator. It’s Great/To Be/A Florida Gator.”

In the 1990s, Steve Spurrier’s Fun ‘N’ Gun offense turned Florida into an incubator for offensive innovation. And in the 2000s, Urban Meyer’s pair of national titles in 2006 and 2008 ushered the proliferation of the spread offense into the mainstream. Florida had a distinct identity, megastars like Tim Tebow and a relentless buzz that accompanies a pair of national titles.

Less than a decade later, it ain’t easy being a Florida Gator. It’s actually become downright hard to watch. No. 11 Michigan manhandled No. 17 Florida, 33-17, at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, the season opener for both teams but the continuation of a recurring nightmare for Florida’s impotent offense.

Florida mustered just nine first downs, 192 offensive yards and went 12 consecutive offensive possessions without scoring. The Gators played two quarterbacks (Feleipe Franks and Malik Zaire) and pondered a third (Luke Del Rio), averaged less than half a yard per rush and got manhandled in the trenches. Michigan stonewalled them with a defense that returned just one starter, linebacker Mike McCray. And he didn’t even start.

Florida coach Jim McElwain succinctly identified the reason for the putrid performance. “They physically took it to us,” McElwain said. “They beat us every which way they could up front and we never had an answer.”

And along the way, he unintentionally told the story of why the nexus of power in college football has shifted out of the SEC – outside of Alabama, of course – in college football. The Meyer era in Gainesville coincided with the arrival of Nick Saban at Alabama to spur the rise of the SEC. Amid that run of seven SEC teams winning a national title, the SEC hallmark became domination in the trenches. It would have been almost unfathomable to hear a Florida coach use so many variations of the word “whoop” to explain a Big Ten opponent’s physical dominance. A McElwain sampler:

“Plain and simple, take your whooping. And I’m taking it.”

“Well, their guys were bigger and stronger. They whooped us. I mean, plain and simple.”

“The plan was pretty well foiled by getting physically whooped by big, strong guys. And that was disappointing.”

Florida head coach Jim McElwain had plenty to be frustrated about on Saturday against Michigan. (AP)

Michigan played valiantly with 17 new starters, Don Brown reaffirmed his status as the country’s best defensive coordinator and Jim Harbaugh exhibited his greatest skill – conjuring a competitive spirit in a team. But with Michigan so young and its quarterback play still in flux – Wilton Speight threw two pick-sixes and got pulled for John O’Korn to briefly “reset” – the takeaways from Florida for this game appeared a lot cleaner.

The biggest being that McElwain enters his third season with the same Neanderthal offense that the Gators have exhibited in the six years since Meyer left. Consider that the best Florida has finished in the NCAA total offense standings in that time is No. 93. The past two seasons under McElwain and offensive coordinator Doug Nussmeier the Gators have finished No. 116 and No. 111 nationally out of 128 teams. Considering the talent base, tradition and location, it’s inexcusable for Florida to be so bland, unimaginative and ineffective on offense. It would be like Wisconsin trotting out 230-pound offensive tackles or USC struggling to recruit quarterbacks.

McElwain’s job is by no means in danger, but something needs to change. Should he start calling the plays? Does he need to be more involved in the offense? Is Nussmeier an early season coordinator causality? (Think Brian VanGorder at Notre Dame last year). “It isn’t back to the drawing board,” McElwain said, a bit tone deaf to the finger paintings being produced for a fan base accustomed to Monets.

