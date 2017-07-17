Florida WR Callaway gets plea deal in marijuana case

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2015, file photo, Florida wide receiver Antonio Callaway (81) celebrates following an NCAA college football game against Georgia, in Jacksonville, Fla. Callaway has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Prosecutors dropped a marijuana possession charge as part of the Monday, July 17, 2017, plea deal, which State Attorney Bill Cervone said was standard operating procedure for cases involving small amounts of drugs. Callaway also was fined $301. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida receiver Antonio Callaway has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Prosecutors dropped a marijuana possession charge as part of Monday's plea deal, which State Attorney Bill Cervone said was standard for cases involving small amounts of drugs. Callaway also was fined $301.

Callaway, the team's top playmaker, was cited on May 13 in Gainesville. He was a passenger in a SUV that officers pulled over for a seatbelt violation. Police said officers smelled marijuana in the SUV and found 7 grams of the drug in Callaway's pocket.

Callaway is entering his junior season. In two years, he has 89 catches for 1,399 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was suspended last spring amid sexual battery allegations. In court documents, Callaway admitted smoking marijuana, though he was eventually cleared of the battery allegation by a Title IX investigation.

Florida coach Jim McElwain hasn't said whether Callaway will be suspended for the season opener against Michigan.

