Florida State, Lamar Jackson earn ACC preseason honors

Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, July 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Florida State is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson of Louisville is the preseason player of the year.

The ACC announced voting results Monday following a poll of 167 media members who attended last week's media days in Charlotte.

The Seminoles were picked as overall ACC champions on 118 ballots while reigning national champion Clemson received 35 votes.

Florida State also was picked as the Atlantic Division favorite while Miami was the top choice in the Coastal.

Clemson was picked behind the Seminoles in the division, followed by Louisville, North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and Boston College. Behind Miami in the Coastal were Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh, North Carolina, Duke and Virginia.

---

