Florida QB Luke Del Rio to have surgery on throwing shoulder

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Florida quarterback Luke Del Rio is to have surgery on his throwing shoulder Wednesday.

Coach Jim McElwain says ''it's not major,'' adding that Del Rio is getting his right shoulder ''cleaned out.''

Del Rio had surgery on his left shoulder in January. He hasn't practiced this winter, allowing freshmen Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask to split repetitions. Franks, Trask and possibly Del Rio are to compete for the starting job in the fall.

Del Rio started six games last season, throwing for 1,358 yards, eight touchdowns and eight interceptions. A college journeyman who previously attended Alabama and Oregon State, Del Rio missed two games early last year because of a sprained left knee and sat out the final five after injuring his throwing shoulder at Arkansas in November.

