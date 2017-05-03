Florida kicker nails 81-yard field goal in practice (Video)





Could Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro break the college football record for longest field goal?

Pineiro posted a video of himself making an 81-yard field goal Tuesday (above). Yeah, the conditions for the kick are about as optimal as they can be. But damn, that’s impressive.

The FBS record for longest field goal is at 67 yards, but it’s imperative to remember that college football kickers used to have the aid of a tee. In 1998, Kansas State’s Martin Gramatica made a 65-yard field goal without a tee. So for the sake of this post, that’s the mark Pineiro would need to shoot for to have the record to himself.

He’ll probably have to get a perfect circumstance to attempt a record-breaking try in 2017. A game against a lower-tier opponent (or a half-ending kick) with the ball on the left hash because of Pineiro’s power fade would seem like a great opportunity. And even if he doesn’t get the chance to break the record this upcoming season, it’s good to see Pineiro practicing kicking footballs instead of (allegedly) kicking scooters.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is the editor of Dr. Saturday and From the Marbles on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at nickbromberg@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @NickBromberg