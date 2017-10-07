Florida breaks NCAA record by scoring in 366th straight game

Florida head coach Jim McElwain, left, and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shake hands at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- No. 21 Florida has set an NCAA record by scoring in its 366th consecutive game.

The Gators got on the scoreboard with Eddy Pineiro's 25-yard field goal in the second quarter against LSU on Saturday. That broke the previous mark set by Michigan (1984-2014) and tied by the Gators last week. The Wolverines played 365 games over 30 years without being shut out. Michigan's streak ended with a 31-0 loss at Notre Dame on Sept. 6, 2014.

Florida hasn't been shut out since a 16-0 home loss to Auburn on Oct. 29, 1988.

