Flames blank Jets to extend win streak to 9 games

Calgary Flames' Michael Frolik (67), Mikael Backlund (11) and Mark Giordano (5) celebrate Frolik's goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) -- Brian Elliott made 31 saves for his second consecutive shutout and the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine games with a 3-0 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Mikael Backlund and Michael Frolik each scored on the power play as the victory also gave Calgary points in 11 straight games.

Elliott's second shutout of the season, and 36th of his career, followed up Thursday's 24 saves in a 5-0 win over Montreal on Thursday.

The Flames also jumped in the NHL standings. Their 80 points tied them with Anaheim, but Calgary moves into second place in the Pacific Division because they have three more wins than the idle Ducks.

Calgary's climb also dropped the idle Edmonton Oilers into the first Western Conference wild-card spot with 79 points.

The nine victories also set a record since the franchise moved from Atlanta in 1980. The franchise record is 10 games in 1978.

Alex Chiasson also scored, while Frolik added one assist and Dougie Hamilton, a game-time decision, had three assists.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 of 29 shots for the Jets, who lost their third straight and wrapped up a six-game homestand (2-4-0).

Winnipeg defenseman Ben Chiarot's penalties led to Calgary's first two goals. With Chiarot out for interference, Backlund scored his 21st goal of the season off a rebound at 14:06 of the first period. Chiarot's penalty in the second period, this time four minutes for a high stick on Sean Monahan, led to Frolik's 15th at 12:09.

The Flames only had two power-play goals in their 12 previous games.

The Jets took two more high-sticking penalties in the middle period, but Hellebuyck was able withstand the pressure.

Winnipeg got its second power play of the game after Jets defenseman Jacob Trouba and Calgary center Sam Bennett had a late fight. Both were bloodied - Trouba along the side of his face and Bennett from his nose.

Bennett also got dinged for an extra slashing penalty, which carried over into the third period.

Chiasson upped Calgary's lead to 3-0 with a high shot over Hellebuyck at 3:24 of the final period.

Tempers flared soon after, when Jets defenseman Josh Morrissey sprayed snow on Elliott and the goalie retaliated by shoving Morrissey into the glass.

Players from both sides started shoving each other, but Morrissey got a penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and Elliott for roughing.

UP NEXT:

Flames: Calgary returns home to host Pittsburgh on Monday.

Jets: Winnipeg heads out for a three-game road trip, starting Monday in Nashville.