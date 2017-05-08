Five years after his four-homer game, Josh Hamilton's playing days may be finished

On May 8, 2012, Josh Hamilton reached the apex of his major league career, becoming just the 16th player in major league history to homer four times in a single game. The Rangers' centerfielder set a career high with 43 homers that year, but between a disastrous contract with the Angels, a string of injuries, and a relapse in his ongoing battle with substance abuse, it's been downhill since. Five years after this historic night, it's entirely possible that the five-time All-Star, who turns 36 on May 21, has played his last major league game.

Hamilton is in the final year of the five-year, $125 million contract that he signed with the Angels in December 2012, but he hasn't been a member of their organization since April 27, 2015, when the Rangers reacquired him for what amounted to pennies on the dollar. Hamilton's relapse into cocaine use during the winter of 2014-15 had so enraged Angels owner Arte Moreno that he agreed to absorb around $68 million of the $80.2 million remaining on his deal in order to get rid of the troubled outfielder.

Hamilton’s homecoming wasn't a happy one, however. Despite homering twice in his fifth game back with the team for whom he starred from 2008–12, he played just 50 games for the Rangers in 2015 due to a hamstring strain and a pair of surgeries on his left knee. Inflammation in the same knee pushed him to the disabled list to start the 2016 season; he lasted just one game in a rehab assignment before returning to the DL and underwent another surgery in June 2016. The Rangers released him in August, a procedural move that allowed them to re-sign him to a minor league deal in January, but he wound up needing yet another surgery in February—his 11th, according to the Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant—and after injuring his right knee in April, for which he needed a 12th surgery, he was released yet again. He remains a free agent.

Ever since he was chosen with the number one overall pick of the 1999 draft out of a Raleigh, N.C. high school—that after wowing scouts with talent that included the ability to throw 96 mph—Hamilton's professional career has been a dizzying series of starts and stops. After signing for a $3.96 million bonus, he tore up the low minors in 1999 and 2000 to the point that Baseball America anointed him the game's top prospect heading into the 2001 season. But before the ’01 season, he and his mother were injured in a car accident in Bradenton, Fla. When he had signed his contract, his parents had quit their jobs to go on the road with him, following the team bus; his mother would cook for him while his father would help break down his performances. The injury forced his parents back to North Carolina, and Hamilton, sidelined by a lower back strain, was on his own for the first time. Bored by inactivity, he began hanging out at a tattoo parlor. Twenty-six tattoos later, he had fallen in with a bad crowd. At a strip joint with his parlor pals, he had his first drink—he wasn't yet 21—and snorted his first line of cocaine.

Hamilton played in just 27 games in 2001, hitting .200/.250/.290 with one homer. He fell to number 18 on the Baseball America prospect list and progressed to "snort[ing] down enough cocaine to stop an elephant's heart, or guzzl[ing] a 750-ml bottle of Crown Royal each day," according to a 2007 profile by the Washington Post's Dave Sheinin. The Rays, concerned about his mental state, sent him to a sports psychologist, where Hamilton revealed he had begun experimenting with drugs, which led to a stay in the Betty Ford Clinic. He played in just 56 minor league games in 2002, making a strong showing at High-A Bakersfield (.303/.359/.507) before needing season-ending surgery on his left elbow in July.

Those were the last regular season games Hamilton played for four years. In the spring of 2003, he left the Devil Rays "to address some personal issues and problems" and after returning for just a brief time, went on "a personal leave" for similar, undisclosed issues. In February 2004, he was suspended for 30 days for violating MLB's drug policy, the first public confirmation that his issues were drug related. "The severity of the punishment indicates Hamilton has tested positive for at least one of baseball’s banned substances more than once," wrote Mark Topkin for Baseball America. In March of that year, he was suspended for the entire season, and the suspension eventually extended to June 1, 2006 due to additional violations.

Read More