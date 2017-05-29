Five Toughest Left Tackles The Raiders Face In 2017

In 2017, the Raiders schedule does not do them any favor. For 16 weeks, the team faces tough tests. Over the next few weeks, Cover 32 Raiders will highlight positions of opponent strength and list the five toughest. Today, we choose left tackle. Under the circumstances, this focuses mostly on Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin. Yet, other Raider pass rushers will contend with these players as well.

Tyron Smith (Cowboys): Without a doubt, the best left tackle in the NFL. Smith is a coach’s dream and foe’s nightmare. Where he excels is footwork. Smith uses a picture perfect kick step to steer edge rushers wider than they’d like.

Nate Solder (Patriots): Granted, Solder isn’t a household name or a mauler. However, his reach and agility thwarts most on the perimeter. In addition, he plays in front of Tom Brady. With that said, Brady gets the ball out phenomenally quick.

Jason Peters (Eagles): First thing to remember about Peters is his weight of 340 pounds. As a result of his enormous girth, fans forget he played tight end at Arkansas at the same size. Peters is effective at the line with power. Similarly, he excels downfield on screens.

Cordy Glenn (Bills): Armed with a shiny new deal, Glenn looks to captain a physical Bills line. While numbers 1-3 were big guys that can move, Glenn is the opposite. He is a big man (345 pounds) that relishes contact. You will not find any trickery. From snap to whistle, he commits legal assault upon pass rushers.

Trent Williams (Washington): Although not as massive as Glenn, Williams uses a similar skillset. In other words, his punch and countermoves are what makes him money. While most tackles avoid punishment, Williams embraces the fight. When the play ends, he’ll wait until the shadow of the whistle.

Mack Effect: Despite serious physical talent, Mack’s evolution as a pass rusher began slowly. Instead of bolting by every tackle, he will string together moves to confuse tackles. Film exists from year to year. But, Mack doesn’t play at the same tempo or speed from snap to snap. For this reason, offensive tackles have just as much to worry about. If Mack gets the advantage, the ball will end of the ground. The Raiders pass rush starts with Mack’s ability to get loose.

All things considered, the Raiders pass rush needs big games versus every team. Even if players don’t get home (sacks), generating pressure forces turnover.

