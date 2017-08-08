Five things to know about the 2017 MLB postseason schedule

The second half of the Major League Baseball season just started, but we can’t stop dreaming about October. With many of the divisions looking close to wrapped up, it’s OK to start envisioning your favorite team playing for a new piece of World Series jewelry.

If that’s going to happen, you’ll want to make sure you see as many games as possible. You may even need to take off work in order to do that.

Well, start planning that staycation now, because the 2017 MLB postseason schedule is out. We’ll hit you with some of the important things that stand out to us in a second. First, let’s take a look at the entire schedule.

With that out of the way, here are our five biggest observations.

THE 2017 MLB POSTSEASON BEGINS OCT. 3

The American League wild card game is slated to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The time and the place are currently to be determined, obviously. The game will air on ESPN. We know that much. The National League wild card game will happen the following day, and will air on TBS.

TAKE A SICK DAY OCT. 6

Here’s your biggest day of baseball. All four of the Division Series are set to play that day. So, you’ll have nonstop baseball the entire day. At least two games will go on during a traditional work schedule, so if you want to catch all the action, call in sick … or submit some vacation time right now.

BASEBALL COULD HAPPEN ON HALLOWEEN

If you have small children, or you love to go out and party on Halloween, be aware that you might miss a pretty significant baseball contest. Game 6 of the World Series is slated for that day, so if it stretches on, you’ll need to figure out a way to keep an eye on the game while doing your usual celebratory things. Maybe think of a costume that requires you to have a streaming device near you at all times? You’re creative. Figure it out.

BASEBALL MAY NOT STRETCH INTO NOVEMBER

Hey, here’s a nice change from the past two years. It’s possible baseball won’t be played in November. The only way that’s happening in 2017 is if the World Series goes seven games. Otherwise, we’ll be done with everything by the end of October. This wasn’t a huge issue the last two seasons, in fairness. Still, it’s kind of nice that the season won’t be stretched too long.

START LOOKING AT TICKETS TO LOS ANGELES NEAR THE END OF OCTOBER

It’s Aug. 8, and the Los Angeles Dodgers already have 79 wins. They aren’t guaranteed to make the World Series this year, but we did this exact same thing with the Chicago Cubs in our postseason schedule post last season and that worked out. The only problem here is that we don’t know for certain which games Los Angeles will host. Now that home field advantage is determined by record, we can’t say definitively which dates you’ll want to book. It’s probably safe to assume the Dodgers will finish with the best record in baseball at this point, though. And if you wind up being cautious and have to spend more time in California, we don’t see how that’s a bad thing.