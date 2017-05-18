Five-star center Mohamed Bamba commits to Texas

Five-star recruit Mohamed Bamba committed to the University of Texas, he announced in a post on the Players Tribune Thursday.

Bamba, a 7-foot center, from Harlem, N.Y. had offers from Duke, Michigan and Kentucky. He is ranked the third-overall prospect on the ESPN 300.

"Why Texas? Why would a kid from Harlem travel 1,750 miles from home to pursue his goals?" Bamba wrote on the Players Tribune. "The world is bigger than 94 by 50 feet, and we all agreed that Texas offers me an exceptional opportunity to blaze my own trail on the basketball front with the comfort of knowing that no matter what happens, I’ve got an unrivaled support network to lean on for whenever the ball stops bouncing."

The Longhorns finished 11–22 last season, the second year under head coach Shaka Smart.

Texas has four other four-star commits that have signed their letters of intent, which include guard Matt Coleman (ESPN 300, No. 29) and power forwards Jericho Sims (No. 64) and Royce Hamm (No. 79).

Texas is still waiting on the status of guard Andrew Jones, who declared for the NBA draft, but did not hire an agent. He has until May 24 to make his decision on whether to stay in the draft or return to school.