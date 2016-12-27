Five MLB moves that still need to happen this offseason

The Major League Baseball offseason has come to a standstill. With the holidays still in full force, news items are scarce. Teams may be talking to free agents or checking in on trades, but little is expected to happen in the next few days.

While things should stay quiet for a bit, there are still some significant moves that could happen once the offseason resumes. Impact players can still be found on the free-agent market, and big-name players remain available through trades.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five moves that still need to happen between now and spring training.

WHO WILL SIGN JOSE BAUTISTA?

With his former teammate Edwin Encarnacion now off the board, Jose Bautista remains the most impactful free-agent still on the market. The 36-year-old was limited by injuries in 2016, hitting just .234/.366/.452, with 22 home runs, over 517 plate appearances.

Earlier in the offseason, it appeared Bautista could still cash in on a big deal, but that may no longer be the case. Teams are wary of last year’s decline, and are hesitant to invest multiple years in a 36-year-old. Despite his struggles, Bautista still provided power and patience, and still could be a useful middle-of-the-order hitter for a club next season. If Bautista is willing to take a short-term deal, and there are indications that’s now the case, some team might get excellent production at the plate before Bautista’s real decline kicks in.

WILL THE WHITE SOX TRADE JOSE QUINTANA?

The White Sox are willing to part with anyone of value this offseason. They proved that much by trading both Chris Sale and Adam Eaton. While that would normally be enough for a rebuild, the White Sox still have some useful pieces to deal before winter comes to a close. The most coveted of those pieces is pitcher Jose Quintana.

Chicago has reportedly discussed Quintana with at least the New York Yankees and the Houston Astros, though neither club has been willing to part with the players necessary to get a deal done. Quintana has put up exceptional numbers of the past five seasons, posting a career 3.41 ERA. He’s still under team control for at least two more seasons, and has reasonable club options for both 2019 and 2010. It’s tough to come by young, cost-controlled pitchers, and that’s why it’s going to take a lot for the White Sox to deal the 27-year-old lefty. Given the dearth of pitching options on the free-agent market, Quintana might be the only impact pitcher left.

WHAT ABOUT THE REST OF THE PITCHING MARKET?

It hasn’t been a good winter for free-agent starters. This year’s class was thin immediately, as 36-year-old Rich Hill was the best option available. A few weeks, and a few signings later, there’s just not much else out there for teams in need of rotation help. Jason Hammel is the best starter still on the market. The 34-year-old has posted a 3.79 ERA over the past two years, but has had trouble holding up as the season wears on. In 2015, Hammel posted a 5.10 ERA over the second half. He had a 4.35 ERA in the second half in 2016. He’s a useful player, but he has warts.

