Five heart-warming things that happened during MLB's Play Ball weekend

Major League Baseball’s Play Ball weekend might be one of the best things that happens each season that doesn’t get enough attention. The basic crux of it: Kids get up-close-and-personal interactions with MLB, all while the league tries to connect better with the youth of America.

Play Ball weekend takes many shapes. Some of it happens at MLB games. Sometimes it’s players and mascots dropping into Little League games. And if you were ever a kid falling in love with baseball, you know those moments are sweet.

We kept an eye on Play Ball weekend, which wrapped up on Sunday, eager to see the best moments. And we’re pretty sure you’ll find these moments heart-warming:

1. Adam Jones helped coach 300 kids in Baltimore





2. The Mariners gave two youth baseball teams a big-league experience — complete with pre-game interviews, mascots, big league players and more.





3. Adam Rosales of the Oakland Athletics and A’s legend Vida Blue joined a group of Oakland kids from some sandlot baseball:

On #PLAYBALL weekend you play ball ALL weekend. A little pick-up baseball at Greenman field with #SandlotNation, @arosie7's non-profit. pic.twitter.com/98GqhPdvT2 — #Voteland 5 x Daily (@Athletics) June 4, 2017





4. Some teams had kids-only press conferences

Today was the Kids Only Press Conference and Andrew Romine faced the toughest question. #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/G5VJTRlMFK — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) June 2, 2017





Young baseball & softball players took over the interview room for a Kids-Only Press Conference with Ned and @WhitMerrifield! #PlayBall pic.twitter.com/Ht1p6wsmTN — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 3, 2017





5. Some kids got to play catch on the field. Some kids got to play catch with MLB players. Some kids did both.













